  • Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction to girlfriend Claire Gransee's wholesome Valentine's Day tribute

Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction to girlfriend Claire Gransee's wholesome Valentine's Day tribute

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Feb 15, 2025 10:30 GMT
Kate Martin, a former Iowa women's basketball player, waves to the crowd during a timeout at a Big Ten women's basketball game against the USC Trojans Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Kate Martin, a former Iowa women’s basketball player, waves to the crowd during a timeout at a Big Ten women’s basketball game against the USC Trojans Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (Credits: IMAGN)

Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin took to Instagram on Friday to react to her girlfriend's story. The former Las Vegas Aces guard dropped a two-word reaction to her girlfriend Claire Gransee's wholesome Valentine's Day post and reshared it on her handle.

Sharing a montage of their memories, Claire Gransee posted a story on Instagram which showed various clippings of the couple's time together. This included movie stubs, pieces of notes that had her name in a heart, and a badge that read "my first game", sharing these precious memories the former Iowa alumn wrote:

"Since we couldn't get pics of cheesecake," and adding a red heart emoji.

Kate then responded to this message with a note of her own. The Valkyries guard reshared the story and dropped a two-worded reaction:

"Luckiest duck!" she expressed showing her appreciation for her girlfriend.
Kate Martin responds to Claire Gransee&#039;s Valentine&#039;s post on Instagram (Credits: @katemartin Instagram)
Kate Martin responds to Claire Gransee's Valentine's post on Instagram (Credits: @katemartin Instagram)

Kate and Claire first met during their time at Iowa University. While Martin went on to become the captain of the Hawkeyes and dominate college basketball alongside Caitlin Clark, Claire completed her bachelor's in communication studies with minors in Law and News & Media Literacy.

Claire graduated from the University of Iowa College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a Human Resources Associate at Publicis Sapient in Boston, a position she has held since November 2024.

Kate Martin thanks "awesome" girlfriend Claire as she leaves Las Vegas for a new venture

The WNBA's latest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, selected Kate Martin as their player of choice from the Las Vegas Aces during the WNBA expansion draft on Dec. 6, 2024. This meant the former Iowa star would leave Sin City after a year and head to California for her latest venture.

Martin, who vlogs from time to time, recorded her final day in Vegas and shared the video was shared on X by a fan on X. Captioning the post with a short message the fan wrote:

"Kate just posted a diml of her last day in Vegas"
The Valkyries star was seen packing her bags during the vlog, as she was joined by her girlfriend Claire Gransee. Martin could be heard calling her girlfriend "awesome' and "the best" during the video as she helped her with her shifting process.

Both were also spotted going to breakfast at Kate Martin's favorite breakfast place in Vegas before starting the tedious job of packing her locker and loading the U-Haul van. The video ended with the two going for a rollercoaster ride, but not before they attended a show alongside Kiah Stokes and Alisha Gray.

