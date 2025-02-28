Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction as Iowa coach shows love to her rocking Valkyries jersey

The Golden State Valkyries grabbed Kate Martin from the Las Vegas Aces in the expansion draft in December last year. Martin, left unsecured by the Aces, instantly became a fan favorite of the debuting WNBA team. She received the loudest cheers from the list of names the Valkyries selected in the draft.

On Thursday, longtime Iowa women’s basketball assistant coach Raina Harmon went on her Instagram story to show love to Money Martin, as she proudly wore her former student's No. 20 Valkyries jersey.

"Imma always show love to my ppl," she wrote.

The new Valkyries guard reacted as she reposted to her story and added:

“Yes maam”

Kate Martin reacts to Raina Harmon's IG story. [photo: @katemartin/IG]

Raina, in her eighth season as an assistant coach for the Hawkeyes, always supports the players she used to work with. She often shares on Instagram photos of events she spends with former Iowa players like Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin. It was not surprising she would give Martin her flowers.

Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin wanted to construct a roster that “embodies versatility and depth” and targeted players with “leadership, defense and scoring ability.” Nyanin must have found those in Martin, who she selected in the second round.

Raina, who coached Martin for five seasons in Iowa, expressed excitement to see her former player suit up for the Valkyries for the 2025 season. After watching the first Martin-Clark encounter in the WNBA, Raina might show up for Martin’s debut for her new team.

Raina Harmon watched the first battle between Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin in the WNBA

The Indiana Fever’s game against the Las Vegas Aces in May 2024 had Iowa Hawkeyes flavor inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Sin City. Former Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder, assistant coaches and supporters of the program descended on the venue for the first battle between Kate Martin and Caitlin Clark.

Clark arguably had his worst game of his rookie season against the then-defending champs. The eventual WNBA Rookie of the Year winner finished the game with eight points, seven assists, five rebounds and six turnovers. Martin, who helped contain her, ended with 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block.

After the game, the Hawkeyes hierarchy posed for photos with Kate Martin, Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark. Raina Harmon shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote:

“Family Forever.

“On Iowa. GO HAWKS! 🖤💛”

Next season, the first Fever-Valkyries game will be on Jun. 20. Nobody will be surprised if Harmon and other Hawkeyes supporters show up at the Chase Center for the next Martin-Clark duel.

