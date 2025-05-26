Just as Kate Martin tried to prepare for only her third game with the Golden State Valkyries, head coach Natalie Nakase pulled her out of the layup line.

Nakase hugged her and conveyed her feelings about Martin’s value and potential.’

“‘I’m your biggest fan, and I’ve always been your number-one fan,’” Nakase recalled saying. “I know the type of player that she is because of all the hard work that Kate puts in.”

The Valkyries (2-1) enter Tuesday’s game against the New York Liberty (3-0) with Martin averaging only 2.7 points while shooting 20.0% and 40.0% from deep. After going scoreless on a 0-for-2 clip in only nine minutes against Washington, Martin had missed all three shot attempts and scored two points from the free throw line in 21 minutes off the bench.

Regardless, Nakase contended:

“We’re just trying to fit in with Kate, to be honest.”

That’s because Nakase recognized Martin’s value with her shooting, defense and team-oriented attitude.

The Las Vegas Aces selected Martin at No. 18 in the second round after she helped Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa make consecutive NCAA finals runs. Then, Martin became a valued reserve on a team riddled with injuries.

Shortly after the Valkyries acquired Martin in the Dec. 7, 2024, expansion draft, Nakase observed that Martin became “super intentional” with her offseason preparation. Martin texted messages to Nakase with specific questions, such as:

“What coverages do you want me to work on defensively?’ and ‘What shots do you want me to work on offensively?’”

“Kate was obviously one of my top choices just because I am very familiar with Kate,” Nakase said. “So it’s not about acclimating. I just literally want her to be herself.”

Martin spoke with Sportskeeda about her early-season fit with the Valkyries, being adaptable, playing in Unrivaled’s inaugural season and expectations for Clark in her second season with the Indiana Fever.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been condensed and edited.

Kate Martin exclusive with Sportskeeda

What’s the last few weeks have been like with the expansion team launch and getting acclimated with the team?

Martin: “It’s been really good, honestly. I’ve been enjoying my time and loving my teammates, my staff and the people that I’m surrounded by. It’s been good. I love being around everybody. They’re good people. So I feel grateful to be surrounded by good people.”

They’re good people. I truly believe that. The people are great. We all have like minds. We all want to win every game and truly have each other’s backs. So I feel grateful to be around such great people.”

What’s been the process with you with trying to get your footing with the team?

Martin: “It’s only been a few games. I’m giving myself grace. This is literally only my second year in the league. I probably played less than 100 minutes of WNBA basketball. So I am trying to figure out my role as we all are and trying to get acclimated to each other. I give my all when I’m out there and try to make an impact.”

How do you think the group has done that so far?

Martin: “I think we’re doing our best. We’re giving our best every single game. That’s all coach Nat asks us. It’s to give our best and work as hard as we possibly can. I think we’ve been doing that. So I’ve been very proud of that.”

When you look at your journey, what has been the key to be adaptable?

Martin: “I would just say my main focus is always being on a good teammate. When you're a good teammate, you have to be adaptable. That is being a good teammate and being unselfish. You’re figuring out what your job is and how you can impact your teammates and how you can impact on the floor and off the floor. That is kind of what I’ve always done no matter where I’m at – college, Vegas, here, Unrivaled, whatever it is. That’s what I try to do.”

What do you lean on to be able to do that?

Martin: “That’s how I am. That’s always how I’ve been. It’s not even something that I have to even think about. It’s kind of second nature with making sure my teammates are good and making sure that I’m doing everything that I need to do to do my job. If I’m not doing my job, then that’s selfish. That’s the mindset that I’ve always had. It’s to do the little things, do them right and do them well. Then the rest will come.”

What did you think of Unrivaled?

Martin: “I really liked it, honestly. The 3-on-3 game was really fun. It was really fast-paced. I got to meet a lot of cool people. I got to have a lot of cool experiences. I got to be in a lot of ball-screen action and defend one-on-one. I was going against some of the best players in the world. Getting to challenge myself in that way was really fun.”

How do you expect that to translate into this season?

Martin: “Just being able to guard ball-screen actions and being able to guard quick actions and be able to guard 1-on-1. I think that’s really important. In 5-on-5, you have a little bit more help. So that’s kind of nice, honestly (laughs).”

What were your expectations of what Unrivaled would be, and how does that match with what you experienced?

Martin: “I didn’t really have too many expectations. I didn’t know what to expect. I had never played 3-on-3 before. I had never lived in Miami or had been to Miami. So my whole idea was just to go have fun and get better. That was it.”

You know Caitlin well, how do you think she will build off her rookie of the year season into her second year?

Martin: “She’s always expanding her game and always trying to get better. So I’m always going to be rooting her on and cheering her on. I just know that she’s going to make an impact in any way that she possibly can. So I’m excited to watch and cheer her on – when we’re not playing her (laughs).”

I read you’re really into Xbox. Have you gotten your consoles back yet?

Martin: “I haven’t brought any of my gaming systems yet to San Francisco. But I need to get back on it (laughs).”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

