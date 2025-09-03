  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kate Martin
  • "Kate Martin is gonna freak out" - WNBA fans erupt as Golden State Valkyries reunite Elizabeth Kitley with ex-Las Vegas Aces teammate

"Kate Martin is gonna freak out" - WNBA fans erupt as Golden State Valkyries reunite Elizabeth Kitley with ex-Las Vegas Aces teammate

By Reign Amurao
Published Sep 03, 2025 23:16 GMT
Fans react to Kate Martin reuniting with Elizabeth Kitley with the Golden State Valkyries (Image Source: GETTY)
Fans react to Kate Martin reuniting with Elizabeth Kitley with the Golden State Valkyries (Image Source: GETTY)

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin is reunited with her former teammate, Elizabeth Kitley. The center was signed to a seven-day hardship contract by the Valkyries on Wednesday. The team made the move following Tip Hayes' one-week absence due to a knee injury.

Ad

Kitley was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024 with the No. 24 pick. She was a fellow rookie of guard Kate Martin, the No. 18 pick that year. The 6-foot-6 player suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and her rookie contract with the Aces was suspended.

Kitley appeared in 12 games, averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds on 30.4% shooting.

"Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed center Elizabeth Kitley to a seven-day hardship contract as Tip Hayes has been ruled out for approximately one week due to a knee injury," the Valkyries posted on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After the news was made, fans revealed their thoughts. Most of them were excited to see former teammates Kitley and Martin reunited.

"Kate is gonna freak out," a fan said.
Fans react to Martin&#039;s reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin&#039;s reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
"Hope she gets some playing time," another fan commented.
Ad
Fans react to Martin&#039;s reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin&#039;s reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin&#039;s reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
"This is the best news I have hear Liz and Kate together again!!!!!!" one fan said.
Ad
Fans react to Martin&#039;s reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries
Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries

Kate Martin credits the fans for win over New York Liberty

On Tuesday, the Valkyries had a 66-58 win over the defending champions, the New York Liberty. Kate Martin played a significant role in the win. She was one of four players who finished the game scoring in double digits.

Ad

The former Iowa guard came off the bench and had 11 points on 42.9% shooting. After the game, Martin credited the fans for helping them out against the reigning champions.

"The fact that our crowd stayed with it and stayed consistent as they always do, it really helps us, it really gives us an extra boost of energy, especially when we haven't hit a basket in a few possessions," Martin said. "They are the Sixth Man of the Year for sure, Sixth Woman, Sixth Crowd."
Ad

Kate Martin and the Valkyries have four games before the playoffs start.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications