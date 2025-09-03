"Kate Martin is gonna freak out" - WNBA fans erupt as Golden State Valkyries reunite Elizabeth Kitley with ex-Las Vegas Aces teammate

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin is reunited with her former teammate, Elizabeth Kitley. The center was signed to a seven-day hardship contract by the Valkyries on Wednesday. The team made the move following Tip Hayes' one-week absence due to a knee injury.Kitley was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in 2024 with the No. 24 pick. She was a fellow rookie of guard Kate Martin, the No. 18 pick that year. The 6-foot-6 player suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and her rookie contract with the Aces was suspended.Kitley appeared in 12 games, averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds on 30.4% shooting.&quot;Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed center Elizabeth Kitley to a seven-day hardship contract as Tip Hayes has been ruled out for approximately one week due to a knee injury,&quot; the Valkyries posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the news was made, fans revealed their thoughts. Most of them were excited to see former teammates Kitley and Martin reunited.&quot;Kate is gonna freak out,&quot; a fan said.Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the ValkyriesFans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries&quot;Hope she gets some playing time,&quot; another fan commented.Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the ValkyriesFans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the ValkyriesFans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the Valkyries&quot;This is the best news I have hear Liz and Kate together again!!!!!!&quot; one fan said.Fans react to Martin's reunion with Kitley with the ValkyriesKate Martin credits the fans for win over New York LibertyOn Tuesday, the Valkyries had a 66-58 win over the defending champions, the New York Liberty. Kate Martin played a significant role in the win. She was one of four players who finished the game scoring in double digits.The former Iowa guard came off the bench and had 11 points on 42.9% shooting. After the game, Martin credited the fans for helping them out against the reigning champions.&quot;The fact that our crowd stayed with it and stayed consistent as they always do, it really helps us, it really gives us an extra boost of energy, especially when we haven't hit a basket in a few possessions,&quot; Martin said. &quot;They are the Sixth Man of the Year for sure, Sixth Woman, Sixth Crowd.&quot;Kate Martin and the Valkyries have four games before the playoffs start.