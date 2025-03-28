Kate Martin and Iowa coach lead $20,000 fundraising challenge for great cause 

Fresh off playing in the first season of Unrivaled, Kate Martin is enjoying some downtime before starting her second year in the WNBA. Aside from training, the young guard is teaming up with a familiar face to help raise money for a good cause.

Ad

On Friday, Martin announced on Instagram that she is partnering up with Iowa head coach Jan Jensen for a charity event. They are helping raise money for the Coralville Community Food Pantry, and have a steep goal of $20,000. The company focuses on provided food and other needs to those in multiple cities across Iowa.

Patrons can donate anywhere from $20 to $2,000 dollars for an entry to win an array of prizes. Among the most notable things someone can win is a Golden State Valyrkies jersey signed by Martin. She and coach Jensen also plan to do a meet-and-greet where they'll be accepting physical and monetary donations.

Ad

Trending

In an effort to further spread the word, Kate Martin posted a flier on her Instagram story urging people to help out with the cause.

Via @katemartin on Instagram

The meet-and-greet is slated for April 7th, which also marks the end of their campaign. Martin and Jensen started accepting donations back on March 10th. Those who bring something to the meet-and-greet with have an opportunity to get a photo or autograph from the player and coach.

Ad

Before being drafted by the Las Vegas Aces last year, Martin enjoyed a four-year run at Iowa alongside Caitlin Clark. Though she's moved on to the pros, it's clear she still has deep roots in the community.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Kate Martin's latest partnership

Aside from her charity work, Kate Martin also landed a new sponsorship. On Thursday, the second-year guard announced that she will be partnering up with the food delivery company DoorDash.

Ad

Ad

Among those to react to this news was her longtime friend and former teammate Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever star jokingly asked Martin if she could land her a DashPass so she could get discounts when ordering food. DoorDash's official account ended up replying to Clark, stating that they will make sure she gets one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following her run at Iowa, Kate Martin heard her name called on draft night in the second round. She went on to appear in 34 games as a rookie with the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in that time.

In the offseason, Martin has had the chance to be part of history on two separate occasions. First, she was among the women who inked a deal with Unrivaled for its first season. After that, she was selected by the Golden State Valyrkies in the WNBA's expansion draft.

Martin's journey in the WNBA will continue in 2025 as she attempts to help uplift the league's newest franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback