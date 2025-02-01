Kate Martin makes her feelings clear on starring for $2.1 B owner's WNBA expansion franchise following Aces stint

After spending her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces, Kate Martin is set to start a new chapter in her still young WNBA career. The former Iowa Hawkeyes guard went from a perennial championship contender to an expansion team in the Golden State Valkyries, the Golden State Warriors sister team also owned by $2.1 billionaire Joe Lacob.

Talking with the San Francisco Chronicles, the second-year player talked about the expectations for this season and what he wants to bring to the table with her new team.

“I’m not going to change who I am as a player,” Martin said. “I know I have a lot of things to work on and I always will, but I know I can score the ball if I need to, I know how to be a role player and how to step up when they ask me.”

She talked about her ceiling and the type of player she wants to become in the Bay, where she'll reunite with former Aces coach Natalie Nakase.

“My ceiling is very high,” Martin said. “Coach Nakase hangs her hat on defense. I want to be somebody who can lock down the No. 1 or 2 option on other teams.”

Kate Martin is showing off her skillset in the brand-new Unrivaled league. She was one of the biggest surprises of the competition during the first two weeks, with some fans saying she would be benefitted by putting on against some of the best players in the world.

She played the fourth game of the season tonight, clocking 16 minutes and posting seven points on 3-from-8 while adding six rebounds.

She averages 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 10.8 minutes of action.

Caitlin Clark says she'd like to play with Kate Martin down the road

Last week, Caitlin Clark shared her thoughts on Kate Martin's performances in Unrivaled. The Indiana Fever star went on to say she'd like to team up with Martin again down the road, as long as they play together in Indiana.

"I think people are just seeing her confidence grow and grow. I'm really happy for her and hopefully, I can recruit to the Fever somehow, someway one day, who knows. I'm gonna try to figure that out. It's my goal at some point in my career," Clark said.

Clark ultimately said they work better playing against each other and they needed that beef going to bring out the best in one another.

