Kate Martin reacts after Will McIntire lands coaching gig at FGCU 

On Tuesday, Golden State Valkyrie star Kate Martin was seen sending her well wishes to Will McIntire after he landed a coaching gig at FGCU. The former Iowa and Rutgers coaching staff member was selected as an assistant coach on Raian Harmon's bench on April 29. Kate Martin posted a story about her former coach's "deserved" selection.

The University welcomed McIntire on Instagram with a post featuring his headshot in a graphic template. Captioning the post with a short welcome note, the handle wrote:

" 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙨𝙩 Assistant Coach Will McIntire Rutgers [to] FGCU"

Martin took to Instagram to re-share this post by Florida Gulf Coast University on her story and shared a few words for her former coach. Penning a two-word congratulatory message, Martin wrote:

"Well Deserved!!"

Kate Martin congratulates Will McIntire on Instagram (Source: @katemartin/Instagram)

McIntire and Martin spent four seasons together at Iowa University. While the latter was the captain and an integral part of the Hawkeyes squad, McIntire worked in various roles, including scouting, coordinating recruit visits, advising scheduling and managing practice.

Following his exit from Iowa, the young coach joined Rutgers University, where he served as the director of scouting and technology. McIntire will join Raina Harmon's coaching staff with the Eagles as an Assistant Coach.

Kate Martin seen involved in shootarounds with WNBA's newest team alongside 2025 draftees

The Golden State Valkyries became the first team to be added to the WNBA since the 2008 season when the Atlanta Dream joined the league. The team has added some interesting names to their roster, which will be led by former Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase.

One of the brightest names on the roster is former Iowa star Kate Martin, who previously worked with Nakase in Las Vegas. The Bay Area team also drafted some big names during the 2025 WNBA draft, including Maryland star Shyanne Sellers and Paige Bueckers' teammate Kaitlyn Chen.

The trio was seen practicing together for the first time in a Valkyries outfit on Monday, as the team prepares for its inaugural season in the league. CBS Sports' Bay Area reporter Matt Lively took to X/Twitter to share a clip of them practicing in Oakland:

"Kate Martin, Kaitlyn Chen, and Shyanne Sellers all getting shots up here at the first Golden State Valkyries practice in Oakland," he wrote, captioning the tweet.

The Valkyries will begin their WNBA journey on May 17 when they host the LA Sparks at Chase Center.

