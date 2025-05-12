Kate Martin's 1-word reaction after Valkyries notch first win in franchise history

Kate Martin was excited after the Golden State Valkyries clinched their first win in franchise history against the Phoenix Mercury. On Sunday, the Valkyries defeated the Mercury 84-79 in their second and final preseason game at PHX Arena in front of 6,430 fans.

Although Martin didn't play in the matchup because of a hand injury, she was pleased to see her new team emerge victorious on the night. After the game, the point guard shared a post made by the Valkyries to her Instagram story while captioning it:

"Dub!"

Kate Martin's IG story (via @katemartin/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Martin featured for the Valkyries in their first preseason game against the LA Sparks, coming off the bench to contribute eight points. However, the game didn't end well on a good note for the team, as they lost to Los Angeles 83-82.

Kate Martin joined the WNBA's newest franchise after she was selected from the Las Vegas Aces roster in the 2024 expansion draft held on Dec. 6. The second-year guard was also joined by veteran stars Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton, among others, in the draft.

Nonetheless, with the Valkyries dominating in 3/4 quarters of the matchup against the Mercury, she and her teammates will hope to build on this result ahead of their 2025 season opener.

Kate Martin opened up about her relationship with veteran All-Star guard at Valkyries

Although Kate Martin is not projected to be a starter under coach Natalie Nakase, she is already building a close relationship with the veterans, particularly Tiffany Hayes. During the Golden State Valkyries media day on Thursday, Martin revealed how Hayes is helping to improve her game.

"It's really nice to have a really good vet, and so I've been really lucky to be able to play with Tip [Hayes' nickname] at the Aces, Unrivaled, and in here," Martin said. "Because, you know, she's got my back and she gives me great advice, and I know everything she tells me is coming from a place of great interest.

"And I appreciate that. Not everybody has that. So I feel really lucky that I've, you know, been able to get closer with Tip and be able to have someone to lean on when I need it."

Heading into her sophomore year, Martin will be eager to impress Natalie Nakase and secure a spot on the starting lineup. Last season, she averaged 2.6 points and shot 30.7% from the floor in 34 games played for Las Vegas.

