Kate Martin's gf Claire Gransee drops 1-word reaction on Bernie Sanders' congratulatory note for Susan Crawford

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin’s girlfriend, Claire Gransee, gave a one-word reaction to Bernie Sanders’ message for Susan Crawford. Crawford won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, beating out Brad Schimel, who was backed by Elon Musk. She is known for defending union rights, abortion access and voter ID laws, among other things.

Following Crawford’s win, Bernie Sanders took to X and send out a congratulatory note to her:

“Congratulations Wisconsin on electing Susan Crawford. As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth. You have set an example for the rest of the country. We can do it,” Sanders wrote.

Kate Martin’s girlfriend, Claire Gransee, reposted Bernie’s message on her story and gave a one-word reaction.

“Wisco!!” wrote Gransee.

Check out her reaction below:

Claire Gransee's reaction to Susan Crawford's win in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Martin and Gransee have known each other since college, having attended the University of Iowa with Caitlin Clark. It is unclear how long they've been dating, but it wouldn’t be a long shot to say that their romance might’ve kicked off in college.

Martin played 163 games with the Iowa Hawkeyes, recording 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She was named to the 2023-24 All-Big Ten team. Her stellar performances in college earned Martin a place in the WNBA after the Las Vegas Aces drafted her with the 18th pick in 2024.

However, she is no longer with the Aces after being selected by the Golden State Valkyries during the expansion draft. The Valkyries are set to begin playing in 2025. It will be interesting to see what kind of role Martin takes up on the team.

Kate Martin had a promising season in the Unrivaled League

Kate Martin made six appearances for the Laces BC during Unrivaled’s inaugural season. Unfortunately, her season came to an early end due to an injury. However, Martin showed a lot of promise, which gives fans hope for her future. She played eight minutes against the Phantom BC on Jan. 18 and recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

These are the kind of performances Martin will need to put up regularly if she hopes to survive in the WNBA. She had a rough start in the league and failed to get any real playing time on the Aces’ stacked roster. Hopefully, that won’t be an issue during her time with the Golden State Valkyries.

