Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee enjoys "dream date" in scenic boat getaway with friends

Golden State Valkyries star Kate Martin's girlfriend, Claire Gransee, shared glimpses of a "dream date" with her friends. The Iowa graduate was pictured enjoying a scenic getaway on a boat.

Sharing three images on her story, Gransee posted an image of herself alongside her friends enjoying a day in the open water. It was followed by a picture of her friend and her partner enjoying a date with a sunset as their backdrop.

"My dream date. Cute. Best of the best get hometown dates hehe," she wrote.

Claire Gransee shares multiple stories from her recent outing (Source: Claire Gransee/instagram)

The caption holds a double meaning as Gransee hinted at missing her partner. According to her Instagram bio, she is based out of Chicago, while Martin currently resides in San Francisco. The couple first met at Iowa University, where Martin was the captain of the Hawkeyes.

On the other hand, Gransee graduated with a bachelor's in communications and minors in law and news & media literacy in 2024. Despite living on separate coasts, the duo often visits each other whenever they can.

Claire was also there to support Martin during her exit from Vegas. The guard was selected by the Valkyries during the expansion draft and received her girlfriend's support during the moving process.

Kate Martin shares a love-filled post for Claire Gransee on her 23rd birthday

Kate Martin had a love-filled wish for her girlfriend Claire Gransee on her 23rd birthday on April 3. Martin shared a five-image slide, including images of Gransee and her sharing special moments. The guard captioned the post with a short birthday note.

"Taking a break from sponsored posts to wish my fav person a happy birthday! 23 looks good on you♥️ happy birthday #springchicken," she wrote."

Despite their long-distance relationship, the couple has been commenting on each other's posts and supporting each other. Martin is in her first season with the Valkyries and will be hopeful of reuniting with Gransee in the coming months.

