Kate Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee enjoys solo strolls during picturesque Croatian getaway 

Kate Martin’s girlfriend Claire Gransee was seen enjoying solo strolls during a Croatian getaway. Gransee shared photographs from her trip on Instagram. The pictures show Gransee enjoying a walk in a Croatian neighborhood; she also shared photographs of a Japanese meal she enjoyed on the trip.

Photographs from Claire Gransee’s Croatian getaway.

Kate Martin and Gransee started dating shortly after Martin was drafted to the WNBA out of Iowa. She spent five seasons with Iowa, sharing the court with Caitlin Clark. Martin ended her collegiate career making 163 appearances with averages of 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Martin was a difference maker in college, but her WNBA career is off to a slow start. She had to spend most of her rookie year riding the bench with the Las Vegas Aces as the team was filled with quality. Martin only managed to make 34 appearances, playing 11.5 minutes each night.

However, this season presents a new opportunity for Kate Martin. The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s newest expansion team, acquired her during the expansion draft earlier this year. Martin’s biggest drawback in Las Vegas was her lack of playing time, but this likely won’t be an issue, considering she is part of the WNBA’s newest team.

Kate Martin is off to a disappointing start in Year 2

The Golden State Valkyries surprised many, winning two out of their first three regular-season games. While Golden State is on the right track, the same can’t be said for Kate Martin. She played 21 minutes in May 17’s loss to the LA Sparks and only managed to score two points. Her second game was even worse as Martin remained scoreless after nine minutes of action.

On Friday, she recorded six points and a rebound in 10 minutes against the Sparks. Martin had a disappointing preseason and is yet to find her rhythm after three games with the Golden State Valkyries. Unless she begins to show the flashes of brilliance that established her in Iowa, Martin might be headed for another disappointing season.

The Valkyries will return to action against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Fans will be hoping for a better performance from Martin during that game.

