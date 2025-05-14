Kate Martin's girlfriend steals spotlight with heartfelt comment on Valkyries star's post

Kate Martin’s girlfriend, Claire Gransee, stole the spotlight with her heartfelt comment under the Valkyries star’s Instagram post. Martin posted photographs of her on Instagram and wrote a caption anticipating the upcoming WNBA season.

“Lots of history & lots of fun coming soon #Year2 #VsUp,” Martin wrote.

Her girlfriend replied to the post, pointing out her purple outfit with the Golden State Valkyries.

“Purple princess ok!!!” Gransee wrote.

“@claire.gransee yesssss.” Replied Kate.

Martin’s former teammate A’ja Wilson also left a loving comment under her post:

“Lawd ham mercy my baby is growing up 😩😩😩 *slides down wall*.” Wilson wrote.

“@aja22wilson miss you A!!!” Martin replied.

Kate Martin’s Instagram interaction with her girlfriend

Martin's reply to Wilson

The Las Vegas Aces drafted Martin with the 18th pick of the second round in 2024. Martin was promising in college, playing with Caitlin Clark at Iowa. She made 39 appearances during her senior year, recording 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Martin also displayed her ability to score at all three levels, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, she didn’t get enough opportunities with the Las Vegas Aces, considering they had a stacked roster last year. She only played around 11.5 minutes per game, recording 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds. But, the Valkyries got their hands on Martin during the expansion draft. Playing for the league’s newest team presents a new challenge for her.

The Valkyries’ lack of a clear star means that Kate Martin will have sufficient opportunities to prove herself in the league.

Kate Martin set for another disappointing season in the WNBA?

Kate Martin made her preseason debut for the Golden State Valkyries on May 7 against the LA Sparks. Contrary to popular belief, Martin came off the bench, recording 8 points on 2-for-8 shooting. When she was acquired by the Valkyries, many believed that Martin would be starting

Unfortunately, judging by her preseason debut, even Golden State seems to want her on the bench. Martin missed the Valkyries’ second preseason game with a hand injury. While one preseason appearance isn’t enough to judge what’s in store for Martin, it has to be said that her new start is already off to a poor beginning.

