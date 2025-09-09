Kate Martin shows love to $90,000 Valkyries "queen" with adorable birthday shoutout

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries are enjoying a three-day break after losing 78-72 to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. The brief respite coincided with the birthday of Temi Fagbenle, the Valkyries’ starting center. Martin wouldn’t let the day pass without letting fans know about the special occasion.

Ad

Martin shared a story on Instagram and wrote:

“Everyone, wish this queen a happy birthday.”

Kate Martin greeting birthday celebrant and Golden State Valkyries teammate Temi Fagbenle Sunday on Instagram. [photo: @katemartin/IG]

Temi Fagbenle and Kate Martin signed with the Golden State Valkyries after they were picked by the team in the expansion draft in December 2024. The 33-year-old center, who signed a one-year, $90,000 deal in April, and the sweet-shooting guard reportedly became close friends. Martin’s greeting was hardly surprising considering their relationship.

Ad

Trending

The Valkyries also put the spotlight on Fagbenle on her special day. The team’s social media team wrote messages for her on Instagram and X to remind fans of her birthday.

Temi Fagbenle and Kate Martin have helped the Valkyries reach playoffs in their first WNBA season.

Temi Fagbenle and Kate Martin have played key roles for the Valkyries, who clinched a playoff spot in their first season in the WNBA. Fagbenle, who started in 36 of 37 games, is averaging 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Ad

Martin is an important contributor off the bench. The former Las Vegas Aces guard is putting up 6.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 1.0 apg. Martin’s shooting, hustle and energy have been valuable to the team.

Following the loss to the Lynx, the Valkyries’ record dropped to 23-19 for the No. 6 spot in the standings. If the playoffs were to start today, they would be heavy underdogs against the Las Vegas Aces, who own a 28-14 record.

After the brief break, Martin, Fagbenle and Co. flew to Seattle for a showdown against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Two nights later, the Valkyries will close the regular season in Minneapolis when they get their rematch against the Minnesota Lynx.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More