Kate Martin shows love to $90,000 Valkyries "queen" with adorable birthday shoutout

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries are enjoying a three-day break after losing 78-72 to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. The brief respite coincided with the birthday of Temi Fagbenle, the Valkyries’ starting center. Martin wouldn’t let the day pass without letting fans know about the special occasion.
Martin shared a story on Instagram and wrote:
“Everyone, wish this queen a happy birthday.”
Temi Fagbenle and Kate Martin signed with the Golden State Valkyries after they were picked by the team in the expansion draft in December 2024. The 33-year-old center, who signed a one-year, $90,000 deal in April, and the sweet-shooting guard reportedly became close friends. Martin’s greeting was hardly surprising considering their relationship.
The Valkyries also put the spotlight on Fagbenle on her special day. The team’s social media team wrote messages for her on Instagram and X to remind fans of her birthday.
Temi Fagbenle and Kate Martin have helped the Valkyries reach playoffs in their first WNBA season.
Temi Fagbenle and Kate Martin have played key roles for the Valkyries, who clinched a playoff spot in their first season in the WNBA. Fagbenle, who started in 36 of 37 games, is averaging 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Martin is an important contributor off the bench. The former Las Vegas Aces guard is putting up 6.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 1.0 apg. Martin’s shooting, hustle and energy have been valuable to the team.
Following the loss to the Lynx, the Valkyries’ record dropped to 23-19 for the No. 6 spot in the standings. If the playoffs were to start today, they would be heavy underdogs against the Las Vegas Aces, who own a 28-14 record.
After the brief break, Martin, Fagbenle and Co. flew to Seattle for a showdown against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Two nights later, the Valkyries will close the regular season in Minneapolis when they get their rematch against the Minnesota Lynx.