Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces BC star gets outplayed by Angel Reese in win vs Rose BC (2025 Unrivaled, Jan. 27)

The Laces BC registered a confidence-boosting 71-64 win against Angel Reese-led Rose BC in a high-stakes Unrivaled game on Monday. Kate Martin came off the bench for the Laces, joining a starting lineup that featured Stefanie Dolson, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes.

The young guard struggled to make a significant impact and was outperformed by her fellow 2024 WNBA draft class standout, Angel Reese. Despite her underwhelming performance, the Laces managed to secure a victory.

Martin finished the game with seven points, four rebounds and two turnovers in 15 minutes. She shot 3-of-8 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and missed her lone free throw attempt.

Kate Martin through 4 quarters

Martin made an immediate impact upon entering the game. Although both teams struggled with shooting efficiency in the first quarter, the former Iowa guard capitalized on her limited opportunities.

In the opening period, Martin went 1 of 2 from the field, missing her only 3-point attempt. She finished the quarter with two points and one rebound in just three minutes.

Kate Martin got off to a strong start in the second quarter, knocking down her first 3-pointer of the night off a precise assist from Kayla McBride.

By halftime, Martin had recorded five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. She also added two rebounds and committed one turnover in seven minutes.

Kate Martin had a tough second half as her shots continued to miss the mark. Surprisingly, the skilled guard failed to record an assist in the second half, just as in the first, finishing the game without a single dime to her name.

Despite the struggles, Martin played with energy and remained aggressive, creating offensive opportunities for herself and confidently taking shots from beyond the arc.

