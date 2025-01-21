Kate Martin Stats Tonight: Laces star dazzles again in win against Breanna Stewart-led Mist in Unrivaled? (Jan. 20)

Kate Martin and the Laces Basketball Club crossed swords against the Breanna Stewart-led Mist Basketball Club on Monday at the MediaPro Center in Miami. Martin came off the bench, while the Laces’ starting lineup featured Alyssa Thomas, Tiffany Hayes and Kayla McBride.

Martin showcased her all-around skills as the Laces secured a commanding 63-43 victory. The 6-foot guard contributed 10 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, and made both her free throw attempts.

She also added four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one turnover in just 10 minutes.

Kate Martin through 4 quarters

The first quarter proved to be a challenging start for both teams as they struggled to find their rhythm offensively. The Laces missed eight of their first 10 shot attempts, while the Mist missed eight of their first nine.

After entering the game, Martin missed her first field goal attempt but got on the scoreboard by sinking a free throw. The young guard played three minutes in the opening quarter, finishing with two points and one rebound.

The former Iowa star connected on her first field goal of the game in the second quarter with a 3-pointer. However, the young guard struggled with her shooting throughout the first half. Despite her shooting woes, the Laces built a commanding 35-21 lead heading into halftime.

Kate Martin contributed five points, two rebounds and two steals in seven first-half minutes. She shot 1 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc, and made her lone free throw attempt.

Kate Martin found her rhythm after halftime, delivering a stellar all-around performance in the third quarter. The young guard added five more points to her tally while showcasing her playmaking skills by creating multiple scoring opportunities for her teammates, dishing out three assists in the period.

The former Iowa guard had a quieter final quarter as the Laces cruised to a dominant 20-point victory over the Mist.

