  Kate Martin Stats Tonight: How did Valkyries sharpshooter fare in elimination game vs Lynx? (Sep. 17, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

Kate Martin Stats Tonight: How did Valkyries sharpshooter fare in elimination game vs Lynx? (Sep. 17, 2025 WNBA Playoffs)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 18, 2025 02:59 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Kate Martin Stats Tonight: How did Valkyries sharpshooter fare in elimination game vs Lynx? (Sep. 17, 2025 WNBA Playoffs). (Image Source: Getty)

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries battled against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 at the SAP Center on Wednesday. It was an elimination game for the Valkyries, who had suffered a blowout loss in Game 1 and fallen into an 0-1 deficit in the best-of-three series.

In Game 2 at home, Martin came off the bench, as she has for most of the season. The sharpshooting guard wasted no time making her presence felt, quickly knocking down two shots within the first 54 seconds of her stint on the court.

The crowd inside the arena erupted with joy when Martin drained a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the corner to extend the Valkyries’ lead to eight points. The former Las Vegas Aces guard played just 54 seconds in the opening quarter but tallied five points on a perfect 2-for-2 shooting.

Kate Martin played just over two minutes in the second quarter but didn’t add to her tally. At halftime, the Valkyries guard had five points and one rebound in three minutes.

Edited by Atishay Jain
