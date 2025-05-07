Kate Martin Stats Tonight: How did Valkyries star perform against Sparks in preseason game? (May 6)

Kate Martin was one of the Golden State Valkyries' picks in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. Martin is one of the most popular players on the roster, so the Valkyries have marketed her the right way ahead of their inaugural campaign. Golden State opened its preseason against the LA Sparks at the Chase Center.

Ad

Martin was coming off a solid rookie campaign for the Las Vegas Aces, earning minutes off the bench and giving a lot of energy. She was popular among her teammates and Aces fans, but she went unprotected in the expansion draft, so the Valkyries took their chance.

For Tuesday's preseason game, coach Natalie Nakase didn't use Martin as a starter. So how did the Iowa product perform tonight against the Sparks?

Ad

Trending

Here are Kate Martin's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kate Martin 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 9:10 0-3 0-3 0-0 -2

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More