Kate Martin turns Valkyries practice into a dance party 

Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries are in rhythm ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. On Wednesday, the Valkyries’ official Instagram account posted a video of Martin and the team dancing in practice. Martin seems to be the one who turned the practice session into a dance party.

“Money Moves Martin clocking in for Day 3,” the Valkyries captioned the IG post.

Kate Martin arrived in the WNBA after the Las Vegas Aces drafted her with the No. 18 pick in 2024. Unfortunately, Martin struggled to get any real playing time on the Aces’ stacked roster and spent most of her time riding the bench. She made 34 appearances in her rookie season, recording 2.6 points per game.

A far cry from Martin’s senior year in college, where she averaged 13.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 2.3 apg while shooting 50% from the field and 37% from 3-point range. But the 24-year-old’s fortunes could be about to change now that she is suiting up for the Golden State Valkyries.

Martin’s biggest issue with the Aces was her lack of playing time. Now, the Valkyries will enter the 2025 WNBA season as the newest team in the league, so it is unlikely that she will struggle to get minutes. It’ll be interesting to see what Martin has in store when the Golden State Valkyries debut on May 6 versus the LA Sparks.

Kate Martin doesn’t mince words when asked about Valkyries’ identity

Some fans perhaps don’t expect a lot from the Golden State Valkyries during their debut season. A major reason behind that is the lack of top-tier talent on their roster. However, Kate Martin believes the team is competitive and did not hold back when asked about the Valkyries’ identity on Monday.

“Killers," Martin said via ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

“We want to be gritty, we want to be relentless. We want to be the ones diving on the floor for loose balls. We went to be the ones getting stops, we want to be playing together and work our tails off," she added.

The Valkyries might not have a superstar on their roster, but they have a lot of talent and made some promising moves during the 2025 draft. If her teammates play as relentlessly as Martin seems to believe they will, Golden State might surprise many.

