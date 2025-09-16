  • home icon
Kayla Nicole garners rave reviews from Steph Curry’s sister and WNBA stars as she breaks silence on steamy lap dance with Chris Brown

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 16, 2025 12:19 GMT
Kayla Nicole has broken her silence on her viral moment with Chris Brown. Nicole was on stage for a segment of Brown’s performance at the SoFi Stadium in LA as part of his Breezy Bowl XX tour on Sept. 14.

Videos shared on social media show Nicole and Brown sharing an intimate moment on stage after the Pre-Game host was escorted to the stage and sat in a chair. Nicole shared her entire experience at the concert on Instagram on Monday.

“Well, that was fun. 🤭 Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts,” she wrote. “I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya.”
Her post drew reactions from many, including Steph Curry’s sister and WNBA stars like Kiki Iriafen, Kalani Brown, Lexie Brown and more.

“And that you did,” wrote Sydel Curry Lee.
“Yes!” Iriafen commented.
“I know that’s right,” said Lexie Brown.
“PERIOD,” Kalani Brown wrote.
"🦂🦂🦂," Tamera Young wrote.
WNBA stars and Sydel Curry’s reaction to Kayla Nicole’s Instagram post

Nicole has faced significant criticism on social media for her viral moment with Chris Brown, though her own post on Instagram drew plenty of support from fans and celebrities.

“Save some for our wedding night”: Former NBA star gives lighthearted reaction to Kayla Nicole’s viral moment

Former NBA star Evan Turner also joined the chorus of fans reacting to Kayla Nicole's viral moment from Chris Brown's concert. Turner's reply was more playful than many others as he reacted while referring to Nicole as his "bae."

"Goddamn, Kayla Nicole. Save some for our wedding night, bae," he wrote.

Evan Turner was in the NBA for 10 seasons and played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks. He played 705 career games, averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. More recently, Turner spent some time on the sidelines acting as an assistant coach for the Celtics.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

