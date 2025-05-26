"KD to the Lakers?" - WNBA fans amped over Kevin Durant's back-to-back courtside appearance at LA Sparks game

Kevin Durant is staying around basketball despite the Phoenix Suns missing the playoffs for the first time in the Durant era. Durant was spotted courtside of a Los Angeles Sparks game for the second time this weekend.

The back-to-back showing has sparked speculations from fans over Durant's potential move to play for another team next year. Fans have speculated that it could be the Los Angeles Lakers.

The WNBA shared an Instagram post of the NBA All-Star on Sunday during the Sparks' game against the Chicago Sky.

"KD in the building," the post said.

"@Easymoneysniper is back for his second WNBA game of the weekedn, sitting courtside for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup," the post continued.

Sparks fans commented on the post to express their thoughts on Kevin Durant possibly indicating a move to the Lakers or even Boston.

"KD going to all the Sparks games? lol KD to the Lakers? Jk," one fan wrote.

"KD wearing a Boston Bruins hat," a fan commented with the thinking emoji.

Fans speculate Kevin Durant may be on the move again

"KD just a hoops guy man no matter who it is," another fan wrote.

Several basketball fans poked fun at Durant, citing that the NBA legend is always at every game outside of the NBA playoffs. The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from playoff contention before the start of the Play-in Tournament.

"KD always on somebody sidelines when it's the playoffs or conference finals," a fan said.

"KD with a Bruins cap? KD to the Celtics confirmed...," one fan commented.

"Man loves the game. Respect to the Sniper," another fan said.

Durant has had a front-row view of the Los Angeles Sparks attempting to turn things around with Kelsey Plum now leading the team.

Kevin Durant shares a special moment with Julie Vanloo at Los Angeles Sparks game

Kevin Durant has been invested in the WNBA long before his attendance this weekend at the Los Angeles Sparks games. On Friday against the Golden State Valkyries, Durant shared a special moment with Julie Vanloo.

Vanloo has stated that she wears the same jersey number as Durant because of their friendship. The WNBA captured the moment following the Valkyries' win over the Sparks.

"The reason she wears 35. @julie35vanloo and @easymoneysniper share a moment after the Valks Win LA," the post said.

The Golden State Valkyries are in their first season in the WNBA and are currently 2-1 after their first two games.

