A'ja Wilson’s brother, Renaldo Wilson, unleashed a furious attack on Jason Whitlock’s scathing swipe towards the Las Vegas Aces star for his dismissive comments about her upcoming Nike shoe launch. Whitlock claimed that no one would buy the three-time WNBA MVP's shoes and compared her to Tim Duncan for playing a "boring" brand of basketball.

"No one's gonna buy her shoes. There's no demand for A'ja Wilson's shoes," Whitlock said on his podcast, which was posted on his YouTube page on Thursday. “She's, for lack of a better description for the WNBA, the Tim Duncan. A great player that everybody respected, but no one was running out to buy Tim Duncan shoes because he plays a boring brand of basketball." [0:10]

Whitlock then discussed A'ja Wilson's ESPN interview from October 2024, where she talked about being overlooked as a Black woman in the league.

In that interview, Wilson said:

"We grew up, a lot of times, with our parents telling us, 'You've got to work 10 times as hard just to get a foot in the door, let alone to stand out.'"

Whitlock disputed it was "untrue" by saying:

“She didn't grow up in a time where you had to be twice as good to get half the credit or an equal amount of credit." (2:36 onwards)

Whitlock further went on to say that her “parents poisoned her brain with bad information,” making her feel like the world is out to get her, regardless of her efforts.

On Tuesday, Renaldo came to his sister’s defense, blasting the controversial analyst on Instagram with a profanity-laced message.

“so do yall hear what this unseasoned face negro had to say about my fam,” he wrote. “If you don’t like my sis or anything surrounding her that much then just keep her name out your damn mouth. You don’t know what tf she went through coming up as an athlete. Let me be very clear, I have nothing against c.c (cailtin clark) but how can you fix mouth to even say that she had it twice as hard?!?! You are mfn delusional!!”

“I normally don’t do shit like this but your coon ass triggered me today!! Then to say “nobody is gonna buy her shoes 😂 😂 that’s not facts, that hate, then try to compare it to tim duncan ... My sis has produced and solidified her stock in the league with no gmo!!!,” Renaldo continued.

“And omg I can’t wait for this shoe/apparel to drop so we can all slap you in the face with these numbers. I could keep going but i’m not… i’ll just let the village/tribe deal with you."

Renaldo works as a DJ. This is the first time he has publicly gone on a rant defending his sister. He also occasionally posts about his sister's achievements on his Instagram stories.

A’ja Wilson teases her debut signature Nike shoe launch

A’ja Wilson teased fans with an upcoming announcement about the Nike shoe launch on Monday evening. It appears that Wilson has her own sneaker on the way.

The reigning WNBA MVP took to Threads to reveal what appeared to be the unveiling of her signature Nike shoe for the first time.

A'ja Wilson was seen getting emotional while watching her debut signature shoe. She said:

"Nah, this is tough. Thank you guys. This is amazing."

And the caption read, "Just A'lil' tease."

The video ends with the screen flashing "check back tomorrow" along with the A'ja Wilson and Nike logos.

