"Keep stacking days": Dee Brown, Gilbert Arenas & more react as Lexie Brown celebrates full-circle moment embracing newfound confidence

Former WNBA champ Lexie Brown has been showing out in the Athletes Unlimited Basketball league as of late. After going viral earlier in the week for a highlight-reel play where she gave her defender the business before nailing a midrange jumper, Brown is sitting in seventh place on the AU Pro Basketball leaderboard for this season.

Amid yet another impressive WNBA offseason run with AU Pro Basketball, Brown posted on her Instagram on Saturday, reflecting on her journey so far. As she wrote, three years ago, when she first played in AU Pro Basketball, she was fresh off an offseason trade in the WNBA.

At the time, following a championship run with the Chicago Sky, Brown was traded to the LA Sparks. Now, as she continues to impress in the AU Pro Basketball league, Brown is fresh off a trade that sent her from the LA Sparks to the Seattle Storm.

Along with sharing a carousel of images on Instagram, she wrote, in part:

"It’s crazy that three years later I found myself in a similar situation as my first season with AU. new team, new city, new expectations. this time around I’m entering with an abundance of enjoyment, mindfulness, and positivity.

"I had no idea I had weight that i was carrying, and thankfully it has evaporated completely. the unseen hours in the gym and my unwavering support system has helped me get back to a level of confidence in myself and health that I wasn’t sure I’d ever achieve again."

The hoops community was quick to respond, with Lexie Brown's dad, 1991 Dunk Contest champion Dee Brown, Gilbert Arenas and plenty of others weighing in:

@DeeBrown_OG - Instagram

@No.Chill.Gil - Instagram

@QRich - Instagram

Several WNBA players also weighed in:

@KiaNurse - Instagram

@Monique.Billings - Instagram

@SydJColson - Instagram

Lexie Brown reveals that she won over Gil's Arena fans by beating hosts in a shootout

While Lexie Brown may be a WNBA vet and a former WNBA champ who is actively tearing it up in the AU Pro Basketball league ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, basketball fans didn't give her the respect she deserved when she pulled up on "Gil's Arena" podcast.

The show is hosted by former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and regularly features guests such as fellow NBA vets Nick Young and Rashad McCants.

During an appearance on "New Roy & Mal," a separate basketball-related podcast, Lexie Brown revealed that when she went on "Gil's Arena" as a guest, the show's chat wasn't giving her the respect she deserves.

That all changed, however, when Brown beat the "Gil's Arena" crew in a shootout.

"Every week when I first got on the show, they hated me," Brown said. "I mean, 'Who is this girl? What is she? Like, who is she? Like, she's a player? Like we didn't know...' And we had a shootout and I beat everybody. ...

"Yeah, we had a basketball shootout and I beat all the guys. I made it the farthest. And then after that, the chat, 'Lexi's great. We love Lexi. She's actually good at basketball.'"

From the sounds of things, Lexie Brown will be heading into the 2025 WNBA season with plenty of new fans who were left impressed by her skills.

