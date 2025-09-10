  • home icon
  "Keep things in-house" - Candace Parker seemingly takes issue with Angel Reese's bold move of publicly calling out Sky teammates

"Keep things in-house" - Candace Parker seemingly takes issue with Angel Reese's bold move of publicly calling out Sky teammates

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 10, 2025 03:39 GMT
Candace Parker seemingly takes issue with Angel Reese
Candace Parker seemingly takes issue with Angel Reese's bold move of publicly calling out Sky teammates.

Candace Parker has commented on the issue between Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates. Reese has been in hot water since last week after publicly calling out the Sky franchise and seemingly throwing her teammates under the bus.

Speaking on the latest episode of her "Post Moves" podcast with Aliyah Boston, Parker was surprised by the comments being public. The three-time champion understands the situation within the struggling franchise, but issues should be kept inside the locker room.

"The best advice I ever received was to keep things in-house. You can yell, scream, cuss, do all those things in between these walls, but you can't bring it out. And once that happens, it's hard to gain that trust back."
The Chicago Sky suspended Angel Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday and ruled her out for the second half with a back injury. Reese's time in the Windy City is in question, especially if her comments hurt many of her teammates.

In fairness to Reese, the Sky only have four players under contract for next season. Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld and Hailey Van Lith, so the franchise could really overhaul the roster.

As for Candace Parker, she has drawn the ire of some hardcore fans of Reese for her comments about the young player. Parker put Reese as a C-tier player during an interview with Complex despite being a regular double-double machine.

Angel Reese misses another game with a back injury

Angel Reese misses another game with a back injury.
Angel Reese misses another game with a back injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

As a player, Angel Reese is having a better season this year. However, the Chicago Sky has only managed 10 wins, which was one of the reasons why Reese made her comments to the Chicago Tribune.

Reese has also been hampered by a back injury after the WNBA All-Star break. She missed nearly three weeks last month before returning on Aug. 19 and dropping more double-doubles. But the Sky continued losing amid another difficult season four years after winning a championship.

The Sky ruled out Reese for Tuesday's game against the Las Vegas Aces because of her back issue. She participated in practice earlier in the day as the team celebrated Hailey Van Lith's birthday.

It will be interesting to see if Reese gets cleared to play in their final home game of the season on Thursday against the defending champions, the New York Liberty.

Juan Paolo David

Edited by Juan Paolo David
