  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • Kelsey Plum admits she’s still trying to get rid of Darren Waller tattoo in candid revealation

Kelsey Plum admits she’s still trying to get rid of Darren Waller tattoo in candid revealation

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 22, 2025 12:35 GMT
Kelsey Plum smiles during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Former Raiders star Darren Waller posing for a picture during an event
Kelsey Plum smiles during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Former Raiders star Darren Waller posing for a picture during an event

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum took part in a Never Have I Ever game during the All-Star weekend. During the proceedings, she had a candid revelation and admitted to trying to get rid of a tattoo of her ex-husband Darren Waller.

Ad

Plum was questioned by ESPN's Arielle Chambers if she had any tattoos she regretted, prompting an honest response.

"Girl, yeah, I got married and divorced still trying to get it removed," Plum remarked.

The guard's candid response was directed at her marriage and divorce from former Raiders star Darren Waller. The duo got married in March 2023 and filed for divorce a year later in April.

Plum was also questioned about her experience playing against Diana Taurasi during the game, and told a great story from her rookie year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My rookie year, I was so excited. She was like 'Plummy, how's the fam' It was like a dead ball, and I was like She is asking about my family? Ball gets checked in, nails me in the gut, steps on my foot, like stomps it, comes off the pin, drops a three, blows me a kiss," she revealed.
Ad
Ad

The hilarious interview with Chambers included other All-Star players, including Nneka Ogwumike, Courtney Williams, Natasha Cloud, Napheesa Collier, and more.

This was Plum's fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, as she represented Team Collier. The Spark star recorded 16 points and 5 rebounds as she helped her team beat Team Clark 151-131.

Kelsey Plum opens up about "powerful moment" during All-Star weekend while taking a subtle jab at Team Clark

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend was an exciting one and provided many iconic moments. From various outfits on the Orange carpet to the All-Star party, the players delivered some great moments. However, one of the more real and powerful acts came during the All-Star game as players donned T-shirts to voice their demands over equal pay.

Ad

After the game, Kelsey Plum spoke about this "powerful moment," but not without taking a subtle jab at her opponents:

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t-shirt was determined this morning. Not to tattletale: zero members of Team Clark were very present for that," she explained.
Ad

Despite no players from Team Clark showing up for the meeting, they did put on the T-shirts during the warmup. Team captain Caitlin Clark donned the shirt as well despite missing the game due to an injury.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications