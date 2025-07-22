Kelsey Plum admits she’s still trying to get rid of Darren Waller tattoo in candid revealation

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum took part in a Never Have I Ever game during the All-Star weekend. During the proceedings, she had a candid revelation and admitted to trying to get rid of a tattoo of her ex-husband Darren Waller.Plum was questioned by ESPN's Arielle Chambers if she had any tattoos she regretted, prompting an honest response.&quot;Girl, yeah, I got married and divorced still trying to get it removed,&quot; Plum remarked.The guard's candid response was directed at her marriage and divorce from former Raiders star Darren Waller. The duo got married in March 2023 and filed for divorce a year later in April.Plum was also questioned about her experience playing against Diana Taurasi during the game, and told a great story from her rookie year.&quot;My rookie year, I was so excited. She was like 'Plummy, how's the fam' It was like a dead ball, and I was like She is asking about my family? Ball gets checked in, nails me in the gut, steps on my foot, like stomps it, comes off the pin, drops a three, blows me a kiss,&quot; she revealed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe hilarious interview with Chambers included other All-Star players, including Nneka Ogwumike, Courtney Williams, Natasha Cloud, Napheesa Collier, and more.This was Plum's fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, as she represented Team Collier. The Spark star recorded 16 points and 5 rebounds as she helped her team beat Team Clark 151-131.Kelsey Plum opens up about &quot;powerful moment&quot; during All-Star weekend while taking a subtle jab at Team ClarkThe 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend was an exciting one and provided many iconic moments. From various outfits on the Orange carpet to the All-Star party, the players delivered some great moments. However, one of the more real and powerful acts came during the All-Star game as players donned T-shirts to voice their demands over equal pay.After the game, Kelsey Plum spoke about this &quot;powerful moment,&quot; but not without taking a subtle jab at her opponents:&quot;It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t-shirt was determined this morning. Not to tattletale: zero members of Team Clark were very present for that,&quot; she explained.Despite no players from Team Clark showing up for the meeting, they did put on the T-shirts during the warmup. Team captain Caitlin Clark donned the shirt as well despite missing the game due to an injury.