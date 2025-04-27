'Kelsey Plum, that's a big baby you're carrying": Cameron Brink's mother jokes as new Sparks teammates bond during offseason

Cameron Brink has been working on a return to the basketball court after tearing her ACL early in her rookie season last year. Brink is expected to come back with the LA Sparks anytime in the upcoming WNBA regular season, but this time, she will have a different set of teammates and a new core of stars.

Ad

Among those new stars is Kelsey Plum, whom the Sparks traded for during the offseason. Plum and Brink have been working out together ahead of the 2025 season to build chemistry. The two were even seen in Brink’s latest Instagram dump, where Plum was featured carrying the 23-year-old forward.

Ad

Trending

Brink’s mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, commented on the post, jokingly penning a message about Plum’s picture with the Sparks’ forward.

“@kelseyplum10 that's a big baby you're carrying 😍😮😍,” she wrote.

Brink's mother IG comment

The picture seemed to be from the gym where the two WNBA players worked out ahead of the regular season.

Ad

Brink played just 15 games last season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game to make an impact early in her career with the Sparks.

Meanwhile, Plum has been one of the best players in the WNBA. Last year, she averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game with the Las Vegas Aces, where she won two titles in 2022 and 2023. She has also been an All-Star for three straight seasons, starting in 2022 up to last year.

Ad

With Plum’s addition and Brink’s return, the Sparks are expected to have a resurgence this year after finishing last season as the worst team in the league with eight wins and 32 losses.

Kelsey Plum believes Cameron Brink could one day win DPOY award

Kelsey Plum fully trusts teammate Cameron Brink as she opens a new chapter in her career with the LA Sparks.

Ad

Plum expressed her belief that the 23-year-old forward could one day win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

"I think Cam is a Defensive Player of the Year just waiting to brew," Plum said, heaping praise to his new teammate in her introductory press conference last month.

Ad

Brink averaged 2.3 blocks per game in her 15 games played last year. She also became the team’s defensive anchor as soon as she stepped on the floor for the Sparks.

Brink, a highly touted rookie, was picked second overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, just behind Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More