Kelsey Plum credits Pacers' T.J. McConnell for motivation behind her relentless two-way play

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum has found her feet in her new surroundings since leaving the Las Vegas Aces. She joined Lisa Leslie on the "Between the Lines" show on Thursday to talk about her time in Los Angeles.

The two-time WNBA champion was asked to share her motivation for playing as hard as she does on both ends of the court. In her response, she credited a comment made by Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell as her source.

"I saw T.J. McConnell say it on a podcast, and it really stuck with me," Kelsey Plum said. "Playing hard is a skill, and you'd think you'd not have to learn it, but at this level, some people have it innately."

"Then, I think I that over the course of my career, I realized that I'm going to have to play this hard every possession to be as impactful as I want to be," Plum said. "That means that all the prep work before the game starts is immensely important."

Kelsey Plum has been on a roll with Los Angeles since she ended her eight-year association with the Aces. She was acquired in a three-team trade that also involved the Seattle Storm.

She joined the Sparks, which ended the 2024 season last with an 8-32 record. Her acquisition has proven to be a success. She started the 2025 WNBA season strong, scoring 37 points in the Sparks' 84-67 win over the Golden State Valkyries on May 16.

Plum is averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. She is set to make her return against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday after missing the 98-67 loss to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday due to a leg injury.

Kelsey Plum on playing against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Plum is yet to face Caitlin Clark this season, but spoke highly of her during the aforementioned interview with Lisa Leslie on Thursday.

"She brings the show," Plum said (from 18:56). "Literally, with her game, and then also with the fans on the road."

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

The Sparks and the Fever will face each other on Thursday in Indiana. The game will pit two fierce competitors against one another and will be eagerly anticipated by fans.

