Kelsey Plum fires back at haters in bold new Under Armour & RDCWorld ad ahead of WNBA season

LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sent a message to her haters as she appeared in a commercial. The short video was sponsored by sportswear company Under Armour and shared on its official Instagram page on Friday.

Ad

The clip showed Plum working hard to prove all her doubters wrong. It was specifically aimed at some podcasters, bloggers, broadcasters and those who left such comments about her on X.

"You've heard it all. LET THEM TALK. 🤫," Under Armour captioned.

Ad

Trending

Plum was traded by Las Vegas to the LA Sparks after reportedly having a breakdown in her relationship with Aces coach Becky Hammon. In February, the Sparks acquired her in a three-team trade, including the Storm, that sent Li Yueru to Seattle along with their No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas.

Last season, Plum averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Kelsey Plum released 2025 Dawg Class of athletes to join her at Under Armour camp

On Wednesday, Kelsey Plum dropped the "Dawg Class" list of college basketball players who will join her at an Under Armour training camp in 2025. The camp includes graduating and current college hoopers, with a lineup of 12 players selected for this year's edition.

Ad

Among those included are Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd, Maryland star Shyanne Sellers and Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge.

"Dawg class 2025, I’m so excited about this group. Let’s get it!" Plum captioned.

Ad

The LA Sparks guard launched the program in 2023 to help college basketball players transition to the pros.

"I didn't have anyone helping me navigate the unknown," Plum said in March 2023, via Under Armour. "I want to pass on the knowledge that I've gained."

In the 2025 WNBA season, the three-time All-Star will look to help the Sparks put up a strong challenge in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball. His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More