Kelsey Plum gives flowers to Rami Malek's 'The Amateur' after catching early premiere

Kelsey Plum praised 'The Amateur', starring Rami Malek, after catching an early premiere of the movie on Wednesday. The LA Sparks star hyped up the movie, which will officially release on Thursday, via an Instagram post.

"Thank you @20thcenturystudios movie wassss 🔥🔥🔥" Plum captioned her IG story.

Plum gives flowers to 'The Amateur' after catching early premiere (Image: @kelseyplum10 IG)

In her following story, Plum reshared former WNBA star Angel McCoughtry's post, which highlighted that Plum hosted the early premiere.

"@kelseyplum10 hosted the early premier of the Amateur movie! A must watch 🔥!!!" McCoughtry captioned.

(Image: @kelseyplum10 IG)

'The Amateur' is an action spy thriller directed by James Hawes, and stars Rami Malek as a CIA intelligence analyst.

Kelsey Plum is set to debut for the LA Sparks in the upcoming WNBA season after playing for the Las Vegas Aces for the past six seasons of her seven-year career. The two-time WNBA champion's addition to the Sparks roster is expected to significantly improve their play after they concluded last in the league in the previous season.

WNBA fans awed by Kelsey Plum's impromptu street moment in LA

Kelsey Plum had a viral encounter with a man on a Beverly Hills street while waiting for her Uber. In the clip, the LA Sparks star had a candid conversation with the man who approached her after taking notice of her as a probable celebrity.

When asked to, Plum even showed the man her Instagram account and exchanged pleasantries as they bid each other goodbye.

WNBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to the moment, with many praising Plum for how she handled the encounter.

"She seems mad cool. One of my favorite female hoopers. Always seems happy," a fan tweeted.

"He actually had a walk up date with Kelsey Plum," a fan tweeted.

"@Kelseyplum10 you're a real one. Loved this interaction," a fan tweeted.

"I was already a Kelly Plum fan and this just makes me root for her even more. She really seems like a good and chill person," a fan tweeted.

"We need more people like kelsey 🙏" a fan tweeted.

"she is so chill 😭" a fan tweeted.

Kelsey Plum concluded the 2024 WNBA season averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the regular season. She shot 42.3% from the field, including 36.8% from deep, as the Las Vegas Aces failed to complete their three-peat title run.

