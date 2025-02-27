Kelsey Plum offers a sneak peek into her offseason workout with prominent NBA trainer

Kelsey Plum is set to enter her ninth WNBA season in 2025, coming off her third consecutive All-Star bid last season. Over her professional career, Plum has developed into one of the league's best guards after being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA draft.

Entering year nine, Plum has her sights set on her best season to date. She backed out of the 3x3 league, Unrivaled, announcing her decision in November. Plum is using her offseason to focus primarily on her training as she gears up for her first season with the LA Sparks after being traded.

On Wednesday morning, Kelsey Plum offered fans a look into her offseason workouts with Packie Turner, one of the top basketball trainers in the world. She shared a snapshot of her workout on her Instagram story.

"@pattturn telling me my foot on the line lol," Plum captioned the post.

Alongside Plum, Turner works with NBA stars such as All-Star Jalen Williams, Alex Sarr and Gradey Dick. He also trains WNBA star Haley Jones.

Kelsey Plum traded to LA Sparks

On Jan. 26, news broke of a blockbuster WNBA trade that involved former Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum. The Washington Huskies standout was involved in a three-team trade that also included the Seattle Storm and LA Sparks.

In the trade, Plum was moved to LA in exchange for the Storm's six-time All-Star, Jewell Loyd. Along with Plum, the Sparks received the No. 9 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, as well as a 2026 second-round pick.

Seattle received the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, a 2026 first-round pick from the Aces and former Sparks center Li Yueru.

Plum turned in one of her best seasons in 2024 despite a slight dip in her shooting percentages, averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. She spent eight seasons in Las Vegas, including the 2020 season, which she missed due to an Achilles injury.

