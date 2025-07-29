  • home icon
Kelsey Plum ready for Hollywood after cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2': "Excited about future opportunities"

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 29, 2025 07:01 GMT
Kelsey Plum ready for Hollywood after cameo in Adam Sandler
Kelsey Plum ready for Hollywood after cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'. (Photos: IMAGN)

LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum made her Hollywood debut in Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" with a cameo. Plum is looking forward to getting more acting opportunities in the future. She's in her first season with the Sparks, but she already has a role in a movie.

In an interview with SB Nation's Edwin Garcia, Plum was asked about getting to play a character in "Happy Gilmore 2." She couldn't turn down the opportunity since Sandler personally called her about her cameo. She played one of the receptionists in the course where Happy tried to get his swing back after announcing his return.

"When Adam Sandler calls you, you're in," Plum said. "So I would love to do more things like that. I had a ton of fun. I learned a lot. So definitely excited about future opportunities."
In addition to Kelsey Plum, there were plenty of athlete cameos in "Happy Gilmore 2." A total of 21 pro golfers were in the movie, including Jack Nicklaus, John Daly, Nick Faldo, Lee Trevino, Corey Pavin and Fred Couples.

Pro wrestlers Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella also had roles in the film. MJF played Happy Gilmore's eldest son, Gordie, while Lynch and Bella were part of the Maxi League team.

Former NBA player Boban Marjanovic continued his acting career with his role as Drago Larson, the son of Mr. Larson, who was Happy's former boss. Marjanovic previously played an assassin in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum." He also worked with Adam Sandler on "Hustle" as a foreign prospect during a tryout.

Kelsey Plum discusses her first season in Los Angeles

Kelsey Plum discusses her first season in Los Angeles. (Photo: IMAGN)
After eight seasons and two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces franchise, Kelsey Plum requested a trade this past offseason. Plum needed a fresh start, especially after going through a public divorce with NFL player, Darren Waller.

Speaking to ClutchPoints, Plum opened up about her first season with the LA Sparks. She preached patience with her new team, something that she had to learn in the first half of the season.

"I think when you look at the last couple games, you’re like, wow, I've been really efficient," Plum said. "That's who I am as a player. That's kind of like my role where I’m supposed to be. So just continue to be patient with myself and know that we’re gonna be fine. But yeah, I’ve grown a lot, definitely my patience has grown a lot."
It's also a homecoming for Plum, who was born and raised in Poway, California, which is two hours away from Los Angeles.

