Kelsey Plum shares two key reasons behind her excitement to play with Cameron Brink and $338,056 forward

After a seven-year run with the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum found herself traded to the LA Sparks in a blockbuster trade. As she prepares for this new journey, the All-Star guard praised a pair of her young teammates.

Ad

Plum joins a Sparks squad loaded with promising talent looking to take the next step. Among the notable members of their core are second-year players Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

While appearing on Sportscenter Los Angeles Thursday, Kelsey Plum dove more into the duo of Brink and Jackson. She cited multiple reasons she's excited to play with them, the first being their versatility.

"The versatility," Plum said. "Just the way that they can play mulitple positions, they can stretch the floor, they can guard multiple positions." (0:45)

Ad

Trending

Plum followed that up by applauding the duo for the competitive spirit they play the game with.

"They're competitors," she continued. "They're hungry, they're young but they want to win, they want to win now. In the WNBA in particular, you got to have really good threes and fours to compete at the highest level and I know that they're gonna be great."

Ad

Ad

Brink showed the potential of being a two-way star early in her rookie year but had things cut drastically short due to an ACL injury. As for Jackson, the $338,056 forward put together a strong first year in the WNBA. She was one of the league's best rookies, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.

Now with a former All-Star and champion in Plum around, LA has a strong veteran to help this young group take the next step.

Ad

Kelsey Plum opens up on mindset in future matchup with the Las Vegas Aces

After praising some of her new co-stars, Kelsey Plum touched on a variety of topics in her interview. Among the things to come up was her first matchup against the Las Vegas Aces in the future.

When asked if she'd have extra motivation playing against her old team, Plum had a different response. She doesn't have a grudge with the Aces and is grateful for her time with the franchise.

Ad

"For me, if anything, there's just love," Plum said. "I'm super grateful for the time that I've had in Las Vegas, playing for Becky, playing with A'ja, I can go down the line of so many players I played with. Obviously winning championships and having great memories."

Aside from winning a pair of championships in Vegas, the Aces is where Kelsey Plum blossomed into a star-level talent. She was named to three All-Star teams during her tenure there and won Sixth Woman of the Year in 2021.

Following her very successful run in Vegas, Plum will now attempt to further cement her legacy as a veteran leader on the Sparks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback