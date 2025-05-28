Kevin Durant and Cameron Brink share wholesome moment courtside after Dream-Sparks clash

For all intents and purposes, Kevin Durant is laying low at this point. The two-time champion, however, managed to go viral with a quiet little moment after a WNBA game on Tuesday.

That night, Durant had pulled up to Crypto.com Arena to watch the showdown between the Atlanta Dream and the LA Sparks. After the game, Sparks forward Cameron Brink — who is still recovering from her ACL injury last season — approached KD and shared a few minutes with the former Finals MVP.

Though Durant and Brink belong to entirely different generations of hoopers, the two share some common ground. In addition to being no. 2 overall picks in their respective draft classes, both Durant and Brink know what it's like to deal with a major injury that has forced them to miss a significant amount of time.

The two basketball stars are also well-decorated on the international stage. During her high school years, Brink won gold at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, both at the U17 and 19 levels. Meanwhile, Durant's resume includes 2010 FIBA World Cup MVP, 2020 Olympics MVP, one FIBA World Cup gold, and four Olympic gold medal victories.

While Durant is in the tail end of his Hall of Fame career, Brink has barely started with the pro chapter of her basketball story. It's likely that these two stars will cross paths again, and perhaps, both Durant and Brink would have already returned to the hardcourt by that point.

Kevin Durant expresses excitement for start of 2025 WNBA campaign: "Wishing everyone a healthy season"

Durant's presence at the Dream-Sparks game speaks volumes of his support for the WNBA. As a matter of fact, on the day that the 2025 season began, Durant sent some positivity to the league via social media.

"I love that the @wnba is back. Wishing everyone a healthy season. Let’s go," Durant tweeted.

In a separate Tweet, Durant has named four WNBA teams that he's most interested to watch. These teams are the LA Sparks, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Phoenix Mercury.

Right as the WNBA wraps up its current season, KD will be gearing up to play in his Year 18. It will be interesting to see, however, if he will do so in a Phoenix Suns jersey.

