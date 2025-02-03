Kevin Love, Candace Parker, Angel Reese & more shower A'ja Wilson with love after jersey retirement

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson watched her jersey hung up high in the rafters on Sunday as the South Carolina Gamecocks honored her during their 83-66 win over the Auburn Tigers.

Wilson is a prominent name in the WNBA and the broader basketball community. Numerous athletes, including Kevin Love, Candace Parker, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, congratulated her on Instagram for this huge accomplishment.

"🔥🔥🔥," Love wrote.

"Congrats A!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥," Parker added.

"Congrats A!!! so deserving!! 👑," Reese said.

Via A'Ja Wilson's IG

Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first-ever national championship, all while also becoming a four-time All-American and the 2018 National Player of the Year, an award she won unanimously.

Coach Dawn Staley deems A'ja Wilson's impact as 'legendary'

A'ja Wilson paved the way for Dawn Staley's program to become the powerhouse in women's college basketball.

The coach raved about the massive impact she's had on them, not only on the court but also with her presence.

"What she means to our program is legendary," Staley said Sunday. "You think of legendary as what they do on the court, but the magic of A'ja is all the other stuff. It's OK to come to a local college, university, and take on the pressures. It's a pressure thing because you are doing it in front of all of the people that know you. You only want to do well in front of them."

Staley added that having a player like Wilson coming off their program has also helped them recruit many talented young players after her.

Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first Women's Final Four appearances. She took them to four SEC tournaments and three SEC regular season titles.

Now, at just 28 years old, she's already a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a two-time WNBA champion, WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, four-time All-WNBA First-Team, six-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team and has a legitimate chance to go down as the greatest center of all time.

