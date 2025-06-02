Kiki Iriafen shakes up the look with stunning gold locks gets teammate's approval

Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen shook up her look by getting golden locks. Iriafen posted her new look on TikTok and earned the approval of her teammate, Georgia Amoore. The Kentucky alum replied to a fan who used her picture to approve of Iriafen’s lush golden hair.
“Appropriate asf.” Amoore wrote.
Kiki Iriafen is off to a wonderful start for the Washington Mystics. So far, she has played seven games, recording 13.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and an assist per game. She has also been efficient, shooting 47.4% from the field. Thanks to her good form, the Mystics are hanging on and are seventh in the league (3-4).
The Mystics drafted Iriafen with the fourth overall pick of the 2025 Draft, and so far, she is living up to the fans’ expectations. Sonia Citron, drafted with the third pick this year, has also been stellar. She is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
Depending on how Georgia Amoore fits in after returning from injury, the Mystics could potentially have three stars on their hands. Amoore recorded 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds through 157 games in college. She averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists per game during her senior year with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Amoore is yet to make her WNBA debut as she picked up an ACL injury during the team practice in April.
Kiki Iriafen joins elite company after getting off to a stellar start in the WNBA
Kiki Iriafen has been a menacing presence in the paint, contesting every shot and going after every loose ball. Following her stellar play, Iriafen became just the second player in WNBA history to have four double-doubles through five appearances.
She recorded 17 points and 14 rebounds against the Connecticut Sun, 10 points and 12 rebounds against the Golden State Valkyries, 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces and 11 points and 13 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury.
Kiki Iriafen has found a way to attack most teams she has faced so far, but the New York Liberty proved to be a challenge on Friday. The Mystics lost 85-63. Iriafen recorded 12 points and seven rebounds, shooting 4-for-14.
The team will now take on the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.