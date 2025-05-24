  • home icon
  • Kiki Iriafen stats: How did Mystics rookie fare in box-office matchup against A'ja Wilson? (May 23, 2025 WNBA Season)

Kiki Iriafen stats: How did Mystics rookie fare in box-office matchup against A'ja Wilson? (May 23, 2025 WNBA Season)

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 24, 2025 03:12 GMT
Kiki Iriafen stats: How did Mystics rookie fare in box-office matchup against A'ja Wilson? (May 23, 2025 WNBA Season). [photo: @WashMystics/X]

Kiki Iriafen and the Washington Mystics continued a four-game road trip with a game against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday in Sin City. After an upset 76-74 loss to the Golden State Valkyries two nights ago, Iriafen and Co. looked to bounce back with a win against the heavily favored home team.

The rookie helped her team to an 18-16 lead after the first quarter ended. She had four points and held up well against Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

Iriafen played even better in the second quarter, dropping seven points to push her tally to 11 in 16 minutes. She added seven rebounds and one assist, helping push the Mystics to a surprising 42-33 halftime advantage.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kiki Iriafen117 10003-60-05-6+16
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
