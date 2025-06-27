“Killed us”: Sophie Cunningham owns up to costly error as Fever crumble without Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham owned up to an error that cost the Indiana Fever big-time as they lost to the LA Sparks on Thursday. The Sparks won 85-75 following a 23-point game by Azura Stevens. Towards the end of the game, Cunningham committed a foul that led to a five-point swing for LA, helping them close it out.

Speaking to reporters after the game, she owned up to her error, saying that she needs to be better.

“The one that was a foul or the one that wasn't? … Killed us. Killed us.” Cunningham said. “I mean, if I'm gonna be playing the four, I've got to do a better job. I gotta box out. I've got to get into her legs. She's tall, but that can't be my excuse, right? Like I got to outwork her.” (Timestamp: 01:05)

Along with Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum also had a strong game against Indiana, finishing with 21 points and six assists on 6-for-11 shooting (3-for-6 from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, in Caitlin Clark's absence, the Fever relied on Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with 20 points and four assists, shooting 7-for-16. Aliyah Boston recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while going 4-for-13. Lastly, Sophie Cunningham had a rough night, scoring 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting. She also had four steals.

"Lot of distractions": Sophie Cunningham on the Fever's early-season struggles

During the post-game presser, Sophie Cunningham was also asked about how the team has managed to stick together and bond amid their difficult start:

“I think so far this season we've had a lot of distractions, you can call it, some injuries. Don't know who's playing. Again, there are just a lot of distractions, but I think that's really good for us.” (Timestamp: 03:05)

Cunningham explained that the team’s struggles early on favor them since it will stop them from peaking too early:

“Let's go through the adversity early. Let's learn from it. The good news is we're not going to peak too early. So, I mean, that's a positive.”

After their loss to the Sparks, the Fever are 7-8 for the season, holding the ninth seed in the league. They have lost three of their last four games and could be without Caitlin Clark, who is recovering from her second injury of 2025. The team will return to the court on Friday to take on the Dallas Wings.

