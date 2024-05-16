Kim Kardashian steals the show with all-black outfit at WNBA’s Sparks vs Dreams in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian, one of the most popular individuals of this century, showed up at the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream game on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Kim, dressed in a chic all-black outfit, turned heads at the show. A video of her has surfaced online, where fans can see her glamorous look in the WNBA game.

In the video, Kim Kardashian is sitting in the front row as the game begins. She was engaged in a conversation with a woman next to her, listening eagerly with a smile on her face while the woman spoke.

The popular media personality donned a black one-piece dress with glossy heels. She had her blond dyed hair tied in a bun with her locks flowing down either side of her temple. To finish her look she carried a glossy black purse, which can be seen on the floor while the reality TV star talked to the woman beside her.

Kim Kardashian is a sponsor of the WNBA

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is a sponsor of the WNBA. Her brand Skims, is the official underwear partner of the league, with many WNBA stars appearing in its commercial. Kim founded Skims in 2019 and has grown it to success ever since.

To highlight their partnership with the league, Skims dropped a commercial just before the start of this season. Active and retired League stars like Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, Dijonai Carrington and Skylar Diggins-Smith were featured in the commercial.

The commercial drew praise for featuring both active and retired athletes from the WNBA. The fans were happy to know that the league had secured another Fortune 500's backing, ensuring further stability.

Atlanta Dream secures the win with Kim Kardashian in attendance

The Atlanta Dreama and Los Angeles Sparks had a special guest in attendance on Wednesday night and both teams delivered quite a show for her. It was a thrilling game that had the fans on the edge of their seats on many occasions. However, as the end drew close, Dream were increasing their lead to guarantee themselves a win.

Kia Nurse led the Sparks in their effort to win the game with 23 points, two rebounds, and one assist. For the Dream, it was Rhyne Howard leading the charts with 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists. The Atlanta Dream secured the win with a final score of 92-81.