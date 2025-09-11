"Kind of embarrassing" - WNBA insider slams Angel Reese's half-game suspension by Chicago Sky

One WNBA insider came to Angel Reese's defense and called her half-game suspension &quot;embarrassing.&quot; On Thursday's episode of &quot;The Ringer WNBA Show,&quot; host Seerat Sohi discussed the Chicago Sky star's controversial remarks with league insider Chaunte'l Powell.Last week, Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe reported Reese's dissatisfaction with the Sky. Following the report, Chicago announced that the second-year star was suspended for the first half of Sunday's 80-66 loss against the Las Vegas Aces. The team described Reese's viral remarks as &quot;detrimental.&quot;Powell asked Sohi what she thought about the half-game suspension.&quot;I really don't get it,&quot; Sohi said. &quot;I don't understand why you suspend a player for half of a game. I don't think we've ever seen this. I also think it's kind of embarrassing. Like, what is really happening? She's your best player, who is also your foundational, part of your future. ... She's essentially telling the truth about you as a management team.&quot;The analysts then called out Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca, who publicly urged Reese for &quot;more production&quot; earlier this season. Sohi and Powell said Pagliocca should also be suspended for his public remarks.Angel Reese has not played after the half-game suspension. She sat out the second half of Sunday's loss. The two-time WNBA All-Star also missed the Sky's final two games due to a back injury. She was a &quot;game-time decision&quot; for Thursday's season finale against the New York Liberty, but was ruled out shortly before tipoff.&quot;Not great&quot; - Sophie Cunningham on Angel Reese's controversial commentsOther WNBA players have also commented on Angel Reese's rift with the Chicago Sky. On an episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham doubled down on the importance of team chemistry.&quot;That's not great,&quot; Cunningham said on Tuesday. &quot;There’s just some things that you can’t say... I’m a very team-first type of person. I always put the team before my feelings and I think that should be a standard. You got to protect your locker room. You just can't be saying everything you're feeling.&quot;In her second season, Angel Reese played 30 games, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 45.8% shooting. Entering the final day of the 2025 regular season, Chicago is 10-33, the second-worst record in the league.