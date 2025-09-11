  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Kind of embarrassing" - WNBA insider slams Angel Reese's half-game suspension by Chicago Sky

"Kind of embarrassing" - WNBA insider slams Angel Reese's half-game suspension by Chicago Sky

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 11, 2025 23:31 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
"Kind of embarrassing" - WNBA insider slams Angel Reese's half-game suspension by Chicago Sky (Image source: Getty)

One WNBA insider came to Angel Reese's defense and called her half-game suspension "embarrassing." On Thursday's episode of "The Ringer WNBA Show," host Seerat Sohi discussed the Chicago Sky star's controversial remarks with league insider Chaunte'l Powell.

Ad

Last week, Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe reported Reese's dissatisfaction with the Sky. Following the report, Chicago announced that the second-year star was suspended for the first half of Sunday's 80-66 loss against the Las Vegas Aces. The team described Reese's viral remarks as "detrimental."

Powell asked Sohi what she thought about the half-game suspension.

"I really don't get it," Sohi said. "I don't understand why you suspend a player for half of a game. I don't think we've ever seen this. I also think it's kind of embarrassing. Like, what is really happening? She's your best player, who is also your foundational, part of your future. ... She's essentially telling the truth about you as a management team."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The analysts then called out Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca, who publicly urged Reese for "more production" earlier this season. Sohi and Powell said Pagliocca should also be suspended for his public remarks.

Angel Reese has not played after the half-game suspension. She sat out the second half of Sunday's loss. The two-time WNBA All-Star also missed the Sky's final two games due to a back injury. She was a "game-time decision" for Thursday's season finale against the New York Liberty, but was ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Ad

"Not great" - Sophie Cunningham on Angel Reese's controversial comments

Other WNBA players have also commented on Angel Reese's rift with the Chicago Sky. On an episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham doubled down on the importance of team chemistry.

"That's not great," Cunningham said on Tuesday. "There’s just some things that you can’t say... I’m a very team-first type of person. I always put the team before my feelings and I think that should be a standard. You got to protect your locker room. You just can't be saying everything you're feeling."
Ad

In her second season, Angel Reese played 30 games, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 45.8% shooting. Entering the final day of the 2025 regular season, Chicago is 10-33, the second-worst record in the league.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications