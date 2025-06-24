"KK and Azzi gave me a hard time": Paige Bueckers says UConn crew still keeping her in check after WNBA leap

Paige Bueckers has quickly evolved into one of the Dallas Wings' brightest cogs, effortlessly living up to some lofty expectations with mature performances in her rookie season. Despite living in Dallas, Bueckers continues to maintain strong relationships with her former teammates.

Huskies players like Azzi Fudd and KK Arnold, in particular, have been incredibly supportive of Bueckers and are often seen cheering her on courtside at Wings games.

In an interview with CT Insider on Tuesday, Bueckers opened up about the support she’s been receiving from her fellow Huskies since her move to the WNBA, and the special bond she shares with Fudd and Arnold.

“It's been great,” Bueckers said. “KK and Azzi gave me a hard time about my smoke layup in the last game (Tuesday), so there’s no love lost. … I've just been in contact with all of them, staying in communication of how they're doing, how I'm doing, and it's always a great connection and something that will never be lost.”

Bueckers spent four seasons at UConn. She formed a trio with Arnold and Fudd that won the national championship in 2025. Bueckers entered her rookie season with heightened expectations after being selected No. 1 by the Wings.

She's beginning to show flashes of those expectations, despite the team languishing second-to-last in the standings with a 3-12 record. She's averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Azzi Fudd seemingly hard-launches relationship with Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd finally appeared to confirm her romance with Paige Bueckers after plenty of rumors.

The Husky duo has kept their romance under wraps, but since their WNBA draft outing, the rumors have exploded, with many fans and TikTokers coming up with multiple theories.

And on Monday, Fudd let slip her romance with the Wings rookie with a telling Instagram post.

The Huskes guard posted a mirror selfie while getting her hair done, tagging her hairstylist in the post.

She captioned the photo, “The absolute best.” But eagle-eyed fans noticed that there’s more to what meets the eye as her phone case read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend,” in the back, subtly soft-launching their relationship.

Fudd has recently been seen at multiple Dallas Wings games to watch Bueckers live in action. In the game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, Fudd brought her father to CareFirst Arena to support her.

