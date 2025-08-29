  • home icon
Kyle Juszczyk hyped over wife Kristin's stunning WNBA collection

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 29, 2025 13:24 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk hyped over wife Kristin&rsquo;s stunning inside sneak peek of Off Season&rsquo;s WNBA collection (Source: IG)
Kyle Juszczyk hyped over wife Kristin's stunning inside sneak peek of Off Season's WNBA collection (Source: IG)

San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk was hyped after his wife Kristin gave a sneak peek of her brand’s latest drop. On Thursday, her label, Off Season, unveiled a new WNBA collection.

Commenting on the brand's post teasing the collection, Juszczyk dropped a two-word response, extending his support to San Francisco's WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries.

" Let’s go @valkyries," he wrote.
Kyle Juszczyk commented on Off-season&#039;s post about the WNBA Collection (Source: Offseason/IG)
Kyle Juszczyk commented on Off-season's post about the WNBA Collection (Source: Offseason/IG)

The WNBA collection highlights four teams: the Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries. Off-season's post gave a glimpse of the products for each team, with the Aces appearing to have a white polo shirt and the Liberty a white T-shirt.

The collection will be launched on Sept. 4, a week before the end of the regular season. After enjoying major success with her NFL line, Kristin and her brand are now stepping into women’s sports through the WNBA.

Launching her brand in 2020, she started the company after she found little options in women’s sports apparel. With bold graphic prints, layered fabrics, unique embroidery and varied textures, her brand has produced everything from T-shirts to puffer jackets, blending sports with fashion.

Kristin Juszczyk reflects on making inroads to the WNBA with her brand

Kristin Juszczyk and her brand, Offseason, have become popular for their ability to mix fashion and sports. After her success with her NFL merchandise, the designer is set to make inroads into the WNBA and offered her views on the move during an interview with USA TODAY Sports.

"We're so excited to branch out to the WNBA, because women's sports is just the ultimate movement,” Juszczyk said. “Knowing how much my husband puts into his work every single day, I know how much these girls live, breathe and eat the sport.
"And to see the whole world give them the recognition that they deserve has just been so amazing … For us to have a little blip in the WNBA story is just such an honor."

The brand's first drop will release in September and Kristin aims to have merchandise for all 13 teams.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
