Kysre Gondrezick gets candid on Cameron Brink’s podcast about people's reaction to her Birkins and Blazers look during st**p club visit

Featuring on the lastest episode of Cameron Brink's podcast "Straight to Cam", WNBA free agent and model Kysre Gondrezick got candid as she revealed people's reaction to her birkin and blazer look during a strip club visit. Gondrezick recalled an incident from when she was 25-years-old that helped her discover and embrace her signature style while she was in the process of rebranding herself.

"I think my trademark right now is a birkin and a blazer. The two B's," Gondrezick said. “I was in a strip club, naturally the girls, they gravitate to me. One of the girls came up to me, she was like, ‘you are the baddest b***h.’ And I was like, ‘oh thanks’ and she was like, ‘no, I ain’t never seen a b***h come up here with a blazer on in a strip club."

"And I bust out laughing, I said, ‘Oh I’ve made it’. I’m like ‘I’m here, this is who I am.’ That’s stuck with me ever since, and I think I was 25 when a girl told me that and I was like, ‘okay, blazers it is.'"

Since being cut by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA season, Kysre Gondrezick has being making headlines in the world of fashion, even catching the eye of several brands, including Victoria's Secret. Throughout it all, her go-to attire has consistently been various combinations of a birkin and a blazer.

Kysre Gondrezick shares her non-negotiables in a relationship

Later in the same episode of Cameron Brink's podcast, Kysre Gondrezick shared her non-negotiables when it comes to finding a partner. Gondrezick, who previously dated NBA star Jaylen Brown, shared that a guy trying to "dim her light" is a huge red flag.

"Today it is non-negotiable for me when a guy tries to dim my light, I had to learn from you know my previous relationship is that it’s not okay." Gondrezick said. "It’s funny because I was literally told your job is to sit here and be beautiful and quiet."

She also shared her philosophy on finding the right partner.

"And so you learn and you end up becoming what you want to attract. I think that’s one of the greatest quotes. I don’t know if you guys have ever heard it, but it says, write down everything that you want to look for in a partner and become that, and then you make room for it."

Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown were linked together since July before they reportedly confirmed their split in February. Gondrezick is currently training to make a comeback to the WNBA ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

