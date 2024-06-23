Kysre Gondrezick snubs teammate Angel Reese as best-dressed rookie in Cameron Brink’s favor 

There's just something electric about professional athletes showing up to work in stylish outfits, like WNBA guard Kysre Gondrezick. During an interview with LeagueFits (@leaguefits), the second-year guard was asked who she considers the best-dressed rookie. Interestingly, she answered Sparks forward Cameron Brink over her own teammate, Angel Reese.

Similar to Gondrezick, the Sky forward also has an impressive fashion game, which she made clear with her outfit choices upon arriving in the WNBA.

Kysre Gondrezick's quick interview session was shared on X, which garnered over 3,599 views and 15 likes on the platform.

"Oh Cameron [Brink], duh," Gondrezick said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This isn't to say that Angel Reese doesn't have a case to make in being the best-dressed rookie in the league. Gondrezick still gave Reese her props when she was asked which teammate had the best fashion taste. Alongside her choice of name-dropping the rookie, she also commended Isabelle Harrison.

Angel Reese showed support to Kysre Gondrezick

Before Kysre Gondrezick and Chennedy Carter officially made the final cut of the Sky roster, Angel Reese responded to videographer Vanshay Murdock's X post about his preference to have the former Fever guard part of the Chicago team.

"My pookies," Reese posted.

Expand Tweet

She was selected fourth overall by Indiana in the 2021 WNBA Draft and played 19 games during her rookie campaign. However, she was not able to finish her rookie year as she took some time away from the league to focus on her mental health.

Gondrezick was waived by the Fever before the start of the 2022 season. Two seasons have gone by since the last time she stepped on the basketball court. She played her first game this season on May 18 against the Dallas Wings.

Kysre Gondrezick turns heads when spotted alongside Celtics forward Jaylen Brown during championship parade

It was a momentous occasion for Jaylen Brown, who was coming off his best postseason run. While carrying his Finals MVP award with his right hand, Gondrezick was spotted next to him while their duck boat was moving confidently in the streets of Boston.

Expand Tweet

The clip went viral on social media as NBA and WNBA fans were not expecting the latest development. Additionally, Brown also shared a picture of the WNBA guard holding his trophy.