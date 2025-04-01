La La Anthony, Dijonai Carrington & $195,226 star send love as Taylor Rooks steals courtside look with red outfit

Broadcast and sports journalist Taylor Rooks was courtside on Monday at the FedEx Forum. The NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reporter was on the floor for the game between the Grizzlies and the reigning champions. Rooks stole the show with her striking red outfit, earning praise from many, including Lala Anthony, DiJonai Carrington, and $195,226 star Lexie Brown.

Rooks posted images of her in a red outfit, gold bracelet and earrings on Instagram and captioned the post:

"On the sidelines."

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La, reacted to the reporter's post with emojis.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍," she wrote, showing love to Rooks' red oufit.

Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown, who signed a two-year, $195,226 contract with the Los Angeles Sparks in January, wrote:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍"

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington adored Rooks's courtside look. The reigning WNBA MIP wrote:

"whewwwww😍😍😍😍🔥

Di Jonai Carrington, La La Anthony, and Lexie Brown's reaction to Taylor Rook's outfit on Instagram

Rooks was the on-court reporter for TNT Sports. She impressed viewers with her red outfit while covering the Celtics vs. Grizzlies game. The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their third consecutive defeat, as the Celtics defeated them convincingly with a final score of 117-103.

DiJonai Carrington is eager to join hands with Dallas Wings star as GM Curt Miller makes bold claim about her

During her introductory press conference, former Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington expressed her excitement about collaborating with Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale.

She noted that Ogunbowale is one of the "hardest" players to guard in the league and seemed pleased that she would no longer have to defend against her:

"She's a hooper, through and through," Carrington said. "Everybody doesn't hoop like that, where you can just literally roll the ball out and get a bucket. And I feel like that's what's exciting, to be able to play alongside that. We've played against her. ... But to be able to have that on our side now is going to be great because she's one of the hardest people in the league to guard," she expressed during the press conference.

Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller made a bold claim about Carrington during the same press conference, claiming that the MIP would be a higher draft pick if selected today:

"I would argue that if you redraft ... She would be the No. 1 draft pick in 2021," he said.

Carrington joined the Dallas Wings from the Connecticut Sun in January as part of a four-team trade.

