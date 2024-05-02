LA Sparks' Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson stun as they sit courtside for Mavs vs Clippers

The LA Sparks’ Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson are at courtside at the Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers. Brink (2) and Jackson (4) were taken by the Sparks in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. LA fans are excited to have the two as they could help end the Sparks’ three-year playoff drought.

As thrilled as Sparks fans are to see them play, they will have to take a backseat for tonight’s game. With the LA Lakers gone out of the playoffs, basketball fans in Los Angeles are left with the Clippers to watch in the playoffs. Brink and Jackson couldn’t be too happy to support another LA team.

Expand Tweet

Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson’s presence didn’t seem to help the LA Clippers’ cause. After 24 minutes, the Dallas Mavericks took control of the game. Luka Doncic, unsurprisingly, put on a show to lead the visitors to a 56-46 halftime lead.

Paul George and James Harden have been limited by Dallas defense, a situation that has to improve for LA to turn things around in the second half. Brink and Jackson may have to cheer for them more to give the two superstars a boost.

Fans react to Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson attending Game 5 of the Mavericks-Clippers series

It didn’t take long for basketball fans to see the clip of Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson watching Game 5 of the Mavericks-Clippers series. Many of them couldn’t hold back but react to their presence at courtside:

“Maxi [Kleber] saw the baddies and turned into prime Ray Allen”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan is trying to create controversy already:

"Rickea wants Cameron gone already"

Somebody had to drag Jordan Poole into the conversation:

“Jordan Poole would 50”

Another fan predicts how the LA Sparks will perform with both rookies on the roster:

"2016 Cleveland Cavaliers"

The first reaction about Maxi Kleber was about right. With Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson at courtside, the seldom-used Mavs big man had 12 first-half points to backup Luka Doncic’s 15. If Kleber sustains his form, this reaction will age quite well.

The LA Sparks will be hoping 2024 will at least match what the LA Clippers achieved, which is to make the postseason. They nearly made it in 2023 so getting over the hump could be accomplished after the draft. Adding Brink and Jackson to the roster will likely help pave the way to that route.