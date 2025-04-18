LA Sparks GM raves about Kelsey Plum's key intangible strength that will benefit Cameron Brink & Co. 

LA Sparks GM Raegan Pebley raved about Kelsey Plum’s strengths that could benefit Cameron Brink and Co. this season. Following the 2025 WNBA draft, Pebley sat down to answer questions in the post-draft press conference. She was asked about the process of identifying players who fit into the Sparks’ culture.

Pebley gave a glowing assessment of Plum and mentioned how her key intangibles were key in getting her to LA.

“A part of Kelsey Plum coming into our organization was not just about how Kelsey plays on the court. It’s about how Kelsey prepares herself to play on the court. This whole organization is going to rise to her level. We wanted people who reflect that,” Pebley said.

(from 18:24 mark onwards)

This season, Plum will enter her eighth year in the WNBA. She made 38 appearances for the Las Vegas Aces last season, recording 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

While Plum’s numbers are solid, they aren’t mindblowing. Despite that, she will be one of the Sparks’ most important players this season.

As mentioned by Raegan Pebley, her work ethic and competitiveness make her a key player in the organization. Furthermore, Plum knows what it takes to win in this league, having won two WNBA championships during her time with the Aces.

LA Sparks receive massive Cameron Brink update ahead of 2025 season

The LA Sparks drafted Cameron Brink with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft ahead of Angel Reese. Unfortunately, Brink’s career hasn’t gotten off to a running start, as she has only managed 15 league appearances so far. She recorded 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 1.7 apg during her rookie season.

Her campaign ended early after she tore her ACL and had to spend the rest of the season on the sidelines. Now, with the new season less than a month away, ESPN’s Holly Rowe has an update on Cameron Brink’s condition.

“Checking in with her and her people today, she said she’s doing really well in rehab," Rowe said via SI.com. "She is so blessed to be working with some of the best in the business. Susan Borchardt and Curtis Borchardt of The Athlete Blueprint are helping with her rehab."

From the looks of it, Cameron Brink is on the road to recovery and could be back by June. Fans will hope she can finally be able to show them why the Sparks decided to draft her No. 2 overall.

