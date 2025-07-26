LA Sparks make massive decision on Cameron Brink ahead of star's long-awaited WNBA return

Cameron Brink might finally make her much-anticipated return to the WNBA as early as Saturday. For the first time since her injury, the LA Sparks forward has been listed as &quot;doubtful&quot; ahead of their matchup against the New York Liberty, a notable shift as she’s previously been ruled out entirely.The former Stanford standout has been sidelined for the past 402 days after suffering a torn ACL that cut her rookie season short. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her comeback ever since.Selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink played 15 games last season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks in 22 minutes per game.Cameron Brink has been putting in serious work behind the scenes over the past two weeks. Multiple videos have surfaced online showing the Sparks forward honing her skills at the team’s training facility alongside coaches and trainers. She’s had no setbacks in her efforts to ramp up for a return, which are encouraging signs.Earlier this month, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts mentioned that Cameron Brink could rejoin the rotation by the end of July, and so far, she's right on schedule.As for the Sparks, it's been a rollercoaster season. The team currently sits 10th overall in the league and sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-14 record. With Brink's return on the horizon, the Sparks will be hoping to build momentum and make a strong push for a playoff spot.How to watch LA Sparks vs New York Liberty?The LA Sparks vs New York Liberty game will take place on Saturday, July 26, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT0.The Sparks vs Liberty game will be telecast live on WWOR-My9 (local) and Spectrum SportsNet (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass, Liberty Live and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).