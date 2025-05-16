LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby has lawsuit against WNBA dismissed, still pursues pregnancy discrimination case blaming Aces

Last week, a judge in Las Vegas dismissed Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Hamby's lawsuit against the WNBA. However, the judge allowed her case against the Las Vegas Aces to proceed. The former Wake Forest forward filed the lawsuit in August 2024, claiming that the team treated her unfairly due to her pregnancy.

According to a report posted on ESPN.com, Hamby's case against the WNBA was dismissed by a federal judge for lack of evidence. Hamby had claimed the league had not investigated her claims against the Aces and that they hadn't renewed her league marketing contract.

Judge Andrew P. Gordon explained that his decision behind the ruling was due to Hamby's failure to prove her allegations against the league, and dismissed the claims on the grounds of prejudice. However, he did allow her litigation against the Las Vegas Aces to continue.

He claimed that the three-time All-Star had enough proof to move forward with her discrimination claim against the Aces, which she will continue to pursue in the future. Hamby's accusation towards the Aces stemmed from her being traded from the team in 2023. She believed that she was mistreated by the franchise and was traded from the team because of her pregnancy.

Dearica Hamby was drafted by the San Antonio Stars (now rebranded as the Las Vegas Aces) as the No. 6 pick in the 2015 WNBA draft. She spent seven years with the team and was awarded the Sixth Woman of the Year on two occasions. She also played an important role in their 2022 WNBA title win before being traded in January 2023.

Dearica Hamby shows love to rookie Sania Feagin after she makes the LA Sparks roster for the 2025 season

On Thursday, the LA Sparks GM Raegan Pebley and coach Lynne Roberts were seen welcoming rookie Sania Feagin to their roster as the WNBA season begins on Friday. The clip of the duo breaking the news to the two-time NCAA champion was posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"It's really hard for second-round picks, third-round picks to make this team. But we want you to know you made it," Pebley said in the clip.

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby was seen congratulating Feagin on her selection to the squad, as she laid high praise on the former USC Gamecocks star and her fellow rookies:

"!!!!!!! Every rookie we had in camp was so mature in their approach and game. You would’ve never known it was their first camp!! Congratulations Sania! Got another kid lolol 🥰🥰," she tweeted.

The LA Sparks will begin their season with a trip to San Francisco, where they will face the WNBA's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, at Chase Center.

