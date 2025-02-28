LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby shares 5-word reaction to Laces star joking about auctioning picture of her hands and feet

Dearica Hamby has been one of the best players in Unrivaled, leading the Vinyl BC to the fourth spot with a 4-6 record. As the 3-on-3 league is ongoing, players from different teams have become close, including Laces’ Natisha Hiedeman and Vinyl’s Hamby.

On Friday, Hiedeman posted on X that she has a picture of Hamby’s newly pedicured hands and feet, before jokingly saying that she was willing to auction them off to the highest bidder.

“I have a pic of @dearicamarie freshly pedicured feet and hands.... selling to the highest bidder or maybe I'll just post later🤣🤷‍♀️,” Hiedeman wrote.

Hamby then rode on the joke, saying Hiedeman’s remarks were true.

“😂😂😂 this is not a scam!!!” Hamby wrote while quote-tweeting Hiedeman’s joke.

Hiedeman plays for the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, while Hamby is playing for the LA Sparks.

Dearica Hamby was the Sparks’ top scorer in the 2024 WNBA season, leading the team with 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. However, they won just eight of their 40 regular-season games to finish with the league's worst record.

On the other hand, Natisha Hiedeman was a key rotation player for the Lynx throughout their playoff run. In the regular season, she averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The Lynx fell short of the WNBA championship after losing to the eventual champions, the New York Liberty, in the finals.

Dearica Hamby uses Unrivaled to build chemistry with Sparks teammate

Dearica Hamby and Rae Burrell are not only using Unrivaled to perform in the offseason but also to build some chemistry ahead of their third season together as teammates at the LA Sparks.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Hamby expressed her joy at seeing her and Burrell continue to build their chemistry in the league, which, she said, would be carried over once the WNBA regular season returns.

“Rae’s one of (the Sparks) young dynamic pieces that we are looking to build around," Hamby said. "So for her to continue to play in the offseason and get some confidence and develop chemistry between us and our other teammates, it’s a good opportunity for our team.”

Meanwhile, Burrell praised Dearica Hamby for being a great veteran for her after being drafted by the Sparks in 2022, one year before Hamby went to LA.

“I was so happy when I found out that we’d be playing together…Dearica is a great vet always making sure I’m good,” she said.

Unrivaled is scheduled to end on March 17, over two months before the start of the WNBA season. After the league, players are expected to join their WNBA teams in training ahead of the 2025 season.

