LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum roasts one particular choice of accessory among WNBA players

The WNBA season is just around the corner and Kelsey Plum and the LA Sparks are gearing up for a big year in 2025. The Sparks made a league-altering move by trading for Plum in exchange for Jewell Lloyd in a blockbuster three-team trade back in January.
Plum and the Sparks are back for training camp and are preparing for the start of the preseason, which is just over a week away. During an interview on Tuesday, Plum appeared in a phone interview for social media, taking a humorous jab at WNBA players for a specific choice of accessory.
"The belly chain, but people like play basketball in it," Plum dubbed the worst accessory among players. "I ain't ever seen someone with a belly chain shoot over 40% from (3-point range)."
Despite an underwhelming season from the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum remained one of the best guards in the WNBA. Plum played in 38 of 40 regular-season contests, averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
She shot 42.3% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, which puts her in the company of players who don the 'belly chain' look she described and shoot below 40% from three.
Kelsey Plum entering 2025 WNBA season with top 10 MVP odds
Entering her first season in LA, Kelsey Plum is widely expected to take on a larger offensive role with the Sparks than she saw in Las Vegas. Plum will bring championship experience to a youthful group in LA, looking to show her ability to lead a playoff contender.
Coming into the season, Plum boasts the seventh-best odds to take home the 2025 WNBA MVP award, which are among the best MVP odds she's received to this point in her career.
Plum has +3500 odds to win the 2025 MVP, according to Bet365, behind A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Alyssa Thomas.
In her best season (2022), Plum finished third in the MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson, her then-teammate, and Breanna Stewart. In 36 games, Plum averaged 20.2 ppg, 5,1 apg and 2.7 rppg, shooting career-bests from the field and 3-point range on her way to her only All-WNBA first-team nod.
Along with her MVP odds, Plum's Sparks boast the seventh-best WNBA championship odds entering the preseason.