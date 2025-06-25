LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Tuesday. Both teams are currently situated at the bottom of the standings in their respective conferences, and they are looking to climb back to .500 at the expense of the other.

The Sparks (4-10) are currently on a three-game skid in which their average losing margin was 23.7 points. Similarly, the Sky (3-10) are coming off three straight losses, most recently a 93-80 setback against the Atlanta Dream this past Sunday. One of these teams, then, will be able to get back to the win column after the final buzzer sounds at Wintrust Arena tonight.

LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score

Sparks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dearica Hamby 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 6:02 0-0 0-0 0-0 +10 Rickea Jackson 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 6:02 3-3 0-0 0-0 +10 Azura Stevens 10 2 1 2 2 2 0 6:02 4-4 2-2 0-0 +10 Shey Peddy 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 6:02 0-1 0-0 0-0 +10 Kelsey Plum 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6:02 2-4 0-2 1-1 +10

Sky

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Angel Reese 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 6:02 1-2 0-0 0-0 -10 Rebecca Allen 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5:09 0-3 0-1 0-0 -10 Kamilla Cardoso 9 1 1 0 0 1 0 6:02 3-4 0-0 3-3 -10 Rachel Banham 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 5:09 0-1 0-1 0-0 -10 Ariel Atkins 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4:20 0-2 0-0 0-0 -6 Kia Nurse 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2:35 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Hailey Van Lith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0:53 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

