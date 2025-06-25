  • home icon
  LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 25, 2025 00:37 GMT
The LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled on Tuesday. Both teams are currently situated at the bottom of the standings in their respective conferences, and they are looking to climb back to .500 at the expense of the other.

The Sparks (4-10) are currently on a three-game skid in which their average losing margin was 23.7 points. Similarly, the Sky (3-10) are coming off three straight losses, most recently a 93-80 setback against the Atlanta Dream this past Sunday. One of these teams, then, will be able to get back to the win column after the final buzzer sounds at Wintrust Arena tonight.

LA Sparks vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Score

Sparks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dearica Hamby01300016:020-00-00-0+10
Rickea Jackson61100016:023-30-00-0+10
Azura Stevens102 122206:024-42-20-0+10
Shey Peddy0 1 100016:020-10-00-0+10
Kelsey Plum5 1 000006:022-40-21-1+10
Sky

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Angel Reese21110106:021-20-00-0-10
Rebecca Allen01000005:090-30-10-0-10
Kamilla Cardoso91100106:023-40-03-3-10
Rachel Banham00100105:090-10-10-0-10
Ariel Atkins0 0 100014:200-20-00-0-6
Kia Nurse0 0 000012:350-00-00-0-4
Hailey Van Lith00000000:530-00-00-00
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

